CIT Program Adds Longtime Industry Leader to Faculty

ALMA — Anna Stumpf, who worked as an educator and a leader at the intersection of technology and business for more than 30 years, has signed on to become a faculty member at Alma College’s accredited Master of Science in Communication and Information Technology program.

Stumpf joins the new, online program already staffed by industry leaders Stephan Jones and Director Jared Linder, which was launched this past summer and set to begin in fall 2022.

“To achieve the type of creative diversity required to lead the tech and business talent of tomorrow, Alma College is the absolute right institution to offer a master’s degree in Communication and Information Technology,” Stumpf said. “To move forward, we need people with a cross-section of hard and soft skills that can collaborate to solve complex problems. A master’s in CIT, taught by professionals, with Alma College’s commitment to individualized education and social responsibility, is the perfect culture to foster these future leaders.

“Proven leaders from the tech industry, such as Jared Linder, along with Alma College’s approach to education, makes this a diverse offering that will allow people in early-career, mid-career, and those hoping to transition, to not only gain knowledge and confidence, but the skills needed to impact our future.”

Stumpf has experience working at multiple universities, where she led and taught in MBA programs as well as in Masters in Information Communication Sciences programs. She also worked for a decade at Walmart in various roles, including assistant manager and regional trainer, training thousands of store managers and building training courses centered on business and leadership.

Stumpf currently works as a senior manager at Techpoint, an Indiana-based nonprofit organization that seeks to attract, develop and retain talent in the technology industry. She also operates her own consulting and career strategy firm, Golden Ticket Professor. At the Alma College CIT program, she will teach CIT Foundations: Leadership, Profession and Society, which provides a leadership foundation for the program as well as organizational understanding for managers in tech and tech-enabled organizations.

The CIT program is designed to prepare students to lead organizations through the rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape. CIT is an interdisciplinary professional master’s degree program designed to cultivate communication and leadership skills along with a foundation in technical knowledge and skills. Students will gain an in-depth knowledge of networks, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data warehousing, and also develop leadership and communication skills.

To learn more about the CIT program, visit alma.edu/cit. You can also contact Linder at linderjb@alma.edu or (989) 463-7176.