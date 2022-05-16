BPA, Model UN Succeed at National Competitions

From left, BPA members Braxton Lamey, Gracie Allen, Sondes Gasmi and Brianna Sharpsteen are pictured.ALMA — The Alma College chapters of the Business Professionals of America and Model United Nations both followed up on impressive showings at regional championships with excellent results at their respective national competitions.

The BPA team took part in the 2022 National Leadership Conference in May in Dallas, Tex., and won three first-place awards, along with seven other top-10 finishes. The Model UN team competed at the 2022 National Model UN Conference in April in New York City and received two “outstanding delegation” awards for its representations of Egypt and Sierra Leone, along with numerous individual accolades.

This year, 2022, marks the 25th consecutive year Model UN has received at least one “outstanding” award at the national conference, considered the world’s largest and most prestigious collegiate Model UN competition. In total, Alma has received 49 “outstanding delegation” awards at the national conference, more than any other school in the 96-year history of the conference.

“We called this our ‘Back to New York Campaign,’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years we couldn’t be in New York to compete,” said Derick “Sandy” Hulme, Arthur L. Russell Professor of Political Science and faculty advisor to MUN. “In addition to competing in-person and the benefits that come from that experience, we also had time to explore the city, and the students had a lot of fun with their discoveries.

“I’m very proud of this group of students,” Hulme continued. “Their performance reflects a collective effort that overcame the challenges of the past two years in a way that students in the previous 30 years never had to deal with. They set the bar for the world’s competitors to try and meet.”

A full list of Model UN winners is below.

The BPA team followed up on its success in the regional competition, in which they won three first-place nods, with a strong showing at nationals.

The team of Brianna Sharpsteen of Prudenville; Sondes Gasmi of Teboulbou, Tunisia; and Gracie Allen of Alma won first place in the Presentation Management category. Gasmi and Braxton Lamey of Ithaca, won first-place awards for individual performances; in the categories of Human Resource Management and Python Programming, respectively.

Gasmi won a third-place nod in Entrepreneurship and Small Business, a fifth-place award in Medical Terminology Concepts and a 10th-place win in Project Management Concepts. Lamey won a fifth-place nod for Java Programming, a sixth-place award for Information Technology Concepts, a seventh-place award for SQL Database Fundamentals, and an eighth-place award for Computer Programming Concepts.

Allen won a third-place nod in Interview Skills, and Sharpsteen won a fifth-place award in Business Law and Ethics.

“I knew we would do well, but we did better than what I was expecting,” said Lamey, a sophomore from Ithaca. “Our team is dedicated to doing well and willing to put in the work. Hopefully we’re able to come back, add some more students and do it again.”

OUTSTANDING DELEGATIONS

Egypt delegation:

Liudmila Budaragina

Lauren Dempz

Abigail Haag

Mariem Hamdi

Lucas Hartwell

Alex Herin

Jacob Keeley

Luke Losie

Sameeka Maroli

Prarthita Nath

Samuel Nelson

Chloe Pace

Emily Patzkowsky

Sophia Payne

Maria Ruedisueli

Madison Ryan

Aditya Shankar

Aishwarya Singh

Rakkshet Singhaal

Maria Vostrizansky

Elizabeth Vredevelt

Sierra Leone delegation:

Marwa Assiad

Syrine Ben Driss

Maris Fett

Regina Galeeva

Alyssa Gibson

Madison Hall

Angela Mish

Aryaan Misra

Claire Neeb

Taylor Neeb

Robert Preni

Eleanor Smith

Abbey Swanson

Isabel Umanzor

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION

Maris Fett

Regina Galeeva

Alyssa Gibson

Lucas Hartwell

Jacob Keeley

Luke Losie

Angela Mish

Prarthita Nath

Claire Neeb

Taylor Neeb

Aishwara Singh

Eleanor Smith

Abbey Swanson

OUTSTANDING WRITTEN SUBMISSION