Crombe, Rose Join Alma Advancement Office

Crombe to serve as director of alumni and family engagement, while Rose signs on as director of annual giving.

Katie Crombe '11ALMA — The Alma College Advancement Office this week announced two Alma alums have joined its staff.

Katie Crombe, a 2011 Alma College graduate, signed on in January as director of alumni and family engagement. Emalee Rose, a 2004 graduate, will serve as the director of annual giving, effective March 15.

“We are so pleased to welcome two dedicated Scot alumni to our advancement team in Katie and Emalee. Their passion and dedication for Alma College, familiarity with our alumni, and the skills and experience they bring to the table will be a great complement to our strong, growing Advancement team,” said Scott Wills, vice president for advancement. “Their contributions will be key in our team’s efforts to build, enhance, and steward the relationships and partnerships in support of Alma College’s mission.”

Crombe comes to Advancement from the Alma College Admissions Office, where she served in a number of different roles since 2018, including senior associate director of admissions, coordinator of admissions communication and marketing, and most recently, director of first-year recruitment. Prior to coming to work at Alma, Crombe was an admissions director at Bishop Foley Catholic High School in Madison Heights.

Crombe graduated from Alma College in 2011, where she majored in communication. While a student at Alma, Crombe had many roles and responsibilities across campus, including Choir, Chapel and Yearbook.

“I’m thrilled to serve Alma College in this new capacity. Even before working at the college, I was a member of the Alumni Board, so in many ways, this is a natural fit for me,” Crombe said. “As a young alumni, I’m particularly interested in engaging with fellow young alumni, and helping them realize the unique impacts they can make at Alma. There are so many ways for everyone to contribute, and I’m looking forward to helping connect our alumni to those opportunities.”

Emalee Rose ’04Rose’s new position is actually a bit of a homecoming. She’s coming to the Advancement Office after serving as director of annual giving at Northwood University in Midland. But prior to working at Northwood, Rose was in the Alma College Advancement Office, where she served as director of regional advancement and associate director of alumni and family engagement, for a combined total of about six years.

Rose is also an Alma College alum; a 2004 graduate who majored in sociology and anthropology and was involved in a number of campus organizations during her time in school, including Phi Sigma Sigma, Student Congress and Choir.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my alma mater to serve as the director of annual giving,” Rose said. “I believe in the Alma College experience so deeply, as I know so many of our alumni and supporters do. The liberal arts mission at Alma focuses on whole-person development, and that kind of hands-on approach to both academics and outside the classroom pursuits is unmatched. There is no more passionate group of alumni than Scots, and I look forward to the opportunity to build on the success of the last several years to ensure a strong and bold Alma College for the future.”