Board of Trustees Approve Faculty Tenure, Promotions for 2022-23 School Year

Argueta-Diaz, Cicci, Kim, Montoye, Swalve and Woolbright receive tenure

ALMA — The Alma College Board of Trustees, at its February board meeting, approved faculty tenure and promotions, effective with the 2022-23 academic year.

Victor Argueta-Diaz, an assistant professor of physics, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2009, Argueta-Diaz has a doctoral degree from the Ohio State University. He has been granted six U.S. patents in optical design and optical communications.

Matthew Cicci, an assistant professor of English, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2015, Cicci has a doctoral degree from Wayne State University. He is an expert in comic studies, digital rhetoric, fan studies, film studies and adaptation theory.

Hyun Kim, an assistant professor of integrative physiology and health science (IPHS), was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2016, Kim has a doctoral degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research interests are based on epidemiological and socioeconomic approaches in the topic areas of chronic conditions, health behaviors, and social disparities among population groups.

Alexander Montoye, also an assistant professor of IPHS, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2016, Montoye has a doctoral degree from Michigan State University. His main research area involves physical activity monitoring devices.

Natashia Swalve, an assistant professor of psychology, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2016, Swalve has a doctoral degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her expertise is in drugs of abuse, animal models of mental disorders and psychopharmacology.

Lauren Woolbright, an assistant professor of new media studies, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2016, Woolbright has a doctoral degree from Clemson University. She is an expert in game design, social media, intersectionality and environmental media studies.

Dale Sanders, an associate professor of healthcare administration and business administration, was promoted to the rank of professor. Hired in 2010, Sanders has a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kansas City and a doctor of health administration degree from Central Michigan University.

Trustees approved the awarding of emeritus status, effective with the 2022-23 academic year, to Nicola Findley, a professor of education, who was hired in 2001 and tenured in 2006. Trustees also approved the awarding of emeritus status to Catherine Fobes, a professor of sociology, who was hired in 1998 and tenured in 2003.