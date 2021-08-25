Tuition Benefit Program to Support Facilities Management Workers

Partnership will allow employees of National Management Resources Corporation to receive an Alma education

ALMA — Alma College is proud to announce a tuition benefit program with National Management Resources Corporation, a Georgia-based firm that provides facilities management services to 45 private colleges and universities across the United States.

Employees of National who work at Alma College will receive a $3,000 scholarship provided by National, which will be matched by the college. All National employees at Alma College will receive at least $32,500 in scholarships and aid from Alma College and National, combined.

Alma College benefits when the community benefits, said Vice President for Admissions and Special Assistant to the President Amanda Zielinski Slenski ’07, who added that the college is continuously working to make education more accessible and affordable to students.

“We are pleased to partner with National Management Resources Corporation, a valued part of our campus community, in this effort to provide its employees with the mutual benefit of an Alma College education,” Zielinski Slenski said. “A liberal arts education offers individuals the framework to navigate the complexities of organizations and society. By partnering with National, Alma College welcomes employees who already work at the college to benefit from that experience and to enrich our campus community in a new way.”

National has provided custodial and groundskeeping services to Alma since 2019. Roughly 30 National employees work at Alma College.

Earl Casto, a facilities and groundskeeping director at National, said the tuition benefit program will prove to be extremely valuable amid an employment landscape when jobs are plentiful.

“Retention is more important than ever right now, and this partnership with Alma College will provide a tremendous benefit to employees,” Casto said. “We’re very grateful to contract with Alma College. Since we’ve arrived two years ago, it has proven to be a very tight-knit community. The college wants to see our employees succeed.”

For additional information, please contact the Alma College Admissions Office at admissions@alma.edu or (989) 463-7139.