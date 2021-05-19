2021 Presidential Honors Scholars Announced

Five graduating Alma College students — Grace Erickson, Parker Fitzgerald, Elizabeth Flatoff, Pedro Granja Berrios and Julie Neuvirth — were named as having completed the requirements to be named as Presidential Honors Scholars. The students received certificates confirming completion of the necessary requirements.

Honors students participate in special seminar opportunities and faculty-guided research projects that fit and enhance their majors and interests. Honors scholars are encouraged to immerse themselves in campus and community service and act as role models for their student peers. Students have specific requirements to complete during each of their four years of enrollment in college.

They are: