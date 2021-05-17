Five Earn President’s Outstanding Senior Award

Graduating seniors recognized for high grade point average.

Five Alma College seniors – Julia Ettema, Nolan Kukla, Maighdlin Patterson, Brittany Pierce and Kaleb Ramon – were recognized as the Class of 2021 Outstanding Senior Award recipients by Dr. Jeff Abernathy, Alma’s president. The award is given annually to the graduating seniors with the highest grade point average.

Those students who have completed four full fall and winter terms at Alma College and demonstrated scholastic superiority are eligible to receive the President’s Outstanding Senior Award. The students each received a certificate of their achievement.

Those students receiving the award are:

Julia Ettema, of Howell, majored in psychology and sociology. She is a graduate of Howell High School.

Nolan Kukla, of Auburn, majored in sociology and psychology. He is a graduate of Bay City Western High School.

Maighdlin Patterson, of Grand Rapids, majored in integrative physiology and health science, and German. She is a graduate of Forest Hills Central High School.

Brittany Pierce, of Leslie, majored in history. She is a graduate of Leslie High School.

Kaleb Ramon, of Mt. Pleasant, majored in biology. He is a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School.