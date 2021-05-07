New Phi Beta Kappa Members Inducted for 2021

ALMA — Twenty-two Alma College students have been selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious scholastic honorary society.

The newest members were inducted during an in-person ceremony on April 22 at Zimmerman Hall, in the college’s Wright Leppien Opera House. The ceremony was one of the first large, in-person gatherings held at Alma College this past year, organizers said, and was a “return to normalcy” after last year’s induction ceremony was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was profoundly meaningful to have the community of Phi Beta Kappa back together in one room, including the students who were already members, the students who were becoming members and my fellow colleagues, who are members,” said Benjamin Peterson, an assistant professor of history and political science at Alma College, as well as an advisor for Phi Beta Kappa. “It felt like a return to tradition after our historic virtual ceremony last year.”

Among those in attendance were President Jeff Abernathy, as well as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kathleen Dougherty. Several students who were inducted last year attended and were inducted in-person at this year’s event.

“Phi Beta Kappa is the highest honor the college can bestow on our graduates. Your work here exemplifies the work we hope all students will do,” Abernathy told the students in attendance. “Congratulations to each of you for all you have accomplished here and for the remarkable achievement that is the honor of joining Phi Beta Kappa.”

The event was highlighted by two finalists for the 2021 Barlow Trophy, Kaleb Ramon and trophy winner Maggie Patterson, who was selected by five separate inductees to introduce them to the organization. The practice — a member-read introduction message on behalf of inductees, an idea conceived by PBK inductee Elizabeth Flatoff — was implemented for the first time this year by acting president Nhan Le to build relationships between generations of members and inductees.

Despite the in-person nature of the event, organizers conducted it in strict classroom decorum as stipulated by Alma College’s safety protocol throughout the school year. Everyone attending in-person wore a face covering and maintained social distancing, forgoing customary gestures like hugs and handshakes in favor of warm greetings.

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes excellence in liberal education, stressing intellectual discipline and achievement. Members are selected on the basis of their outstanding academic achievement in the traditional arts, sciences and humanities. Eligibility requires at least a 3.75 grade point average (GPA) for a junior and a 3.50 GPA for a senior. Among other requirements are proficiency in college mathematics and a second language.

This year marks the 41th anniversary of Alma College’s chapter, which was founded in 1979. The college’s Eta Chapter is one of 290 in the United States and one of eight in Michigan. Alma College has inducted 477 students into Phi Beta Kappa.