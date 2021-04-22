Brown Named Chief Diversity Officer at Alma College

Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President for Student Affairs will work to create more just and inclusive community

ALMA — Damon Brown, vice president for student affairs at Alma College, will take on the additional duties of chief diversity officer, the first such appointment in the 135-year history of the institution, effective April 19.

“Creating a more just and inclusive community at Alma College will require all of us to do more,” said Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. “The college needs campus-wide, senior-level leadership in our effort. With these new responsibilities, Damon will ensure that we are making key decisions with an eye to their impact on diversity and inclusion.”

Brown has served in his current role — overseeing student engagement, residence life, career and personal development, academic support and tutoring, disability support and services, and student health, wellness and counseling services at Alma College — since September 2020. Brown serves as a member of the President’s cabinet and supervises the Diversity and Inclusion Office at Alma College.

“The world is continuing to change every day and we see that every day on campus, from our student body to our staff and faculty,” Brown said. “As we grow more diverse through our strategic enrollment efforts, we must work to ensure that we are putting in place structures and systems that demonstrate our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

Brown holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Business Science - Sport Science degree, both from Ohio University. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Sport, with a concentration in Sport Administration, from Central Michigan University.