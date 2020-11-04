Alma College Set to Host Open House for New MFA Program

ALMA — The new Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Alma College will be highlighted by a virtual open house event, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

The open house event offers an opportunity for prospective applicants and others in the community to get to know the people behind the master’s degree program, the first in Alma’s 134-year history. The Alma College MFA is set to begin its first residency in June 2021.

“We’re looking forward to a fun evening and a chance to give a taste of the artistic community waiting at Alma,” said Sophfronia Scott, an award-winning writer and director of the Alma College MFA program. “I think those who attend will be impressed, not only by everything the program offers, but by the enthusiasm and the drive that everyone at Alma has for supporting this new initiative.”

The open house will feature readings by MFA faculty, a faculty discussion on the MFA’s one-on-one study feature, details about the program, application requirements and deadlines, and a special message from Alma College President Jeff Abernathy.

The open house will take place on Zoom and registration is required. To learn more and to register to attend, visit alma.edu/live/events/2187387-alma-mfa-virtual-open-house.

The college this week also launched a website to support the MFA program, at alma.edu/mfa.

There, prospective students can learn more about MFA faculty, residency programs, admissions and financial aid, and more. They can view the program’s blog, and create a “Decision Journal” — a free, downloadable tool designed to help writers decide whether an MFA program is a good choice for them.

“The decision to join any master’s program is a big one, and there are bound to be a number of questions before a person applies to take part in one,” Scott said. “We created the Decision Journal, and the website as a whole, to guide people toward the answers to their questions.”