Alma College Offers Wide Range of Financial Support During Pandemic

Scholarships, grants and rolling deadlines among ways Alma College supports students negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Alma College is offering Michigan families more ways to make an Alma education affordable and accessible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a ripple effect throughout the economy that has affected students tremendously, and it was only right for Alma College to meet that challenge head-on,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “For many years, the college has supported students in the state of Michigan — where COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the population, especially in larger cities. Now more than ever, we want to do all we can to help students and their families take control of their educational future.”

The college has long supported students coming from the city of Detroit, which has experienced the state’s highest number of coronavirus cases. The Detroit Promise program and the Detroit Future programs are just two examples of ways Alma College has offered financial support to students.

The Detroit Future program was started by Alma College in 2014, in order to provide scholarship and grant funding for students from a small group of high schools in Detroit. Since then, the nationally recognized program has thrived, and in February 2020, the program was expanded.

Students whose household income is $65,000 or less now qualify for at least a full tuition award through institutional, state, and federal aid scholarships and grants, if they live in or attend high school in Detroit.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alma College has also waived minimum testing requirements and extended deadlines to take part in the program. Students may still apply for and receive funding for fall 2020.

Alma College has for two years been part of the Detroit Promise program, which ensures that Detroit-resident students graduating from high schools in the city will have a tuition-free path to a college degree. Through a combined financial aid package that incorporates state and federal aid and Alma College scholarships, eligible students have full tuition covered by this program.

Alma College has a long history of working with the needs of individual students, offering rolling admissions, ongoing scholarship opportunities, and flexible enrollment deadlines. Already a test-optional institution, the college announced in March that, in response to the pandemic, it would suspend the SAT/ACT testing requirement for traditional first-year student admission for the next 18 months.

Alma will also offer flexible payment plans for students and/or will waive late fees for the fall semester for students and families negatively impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, the college will expand on its long-standing first-year work to earn program, which provides incoming students with financial need with an on-campus job placement as they enter the college.

To further help students during this challenging time, the college has established the Coronavirus Mitigation and Student Relief Fund. The new fund provides relief to students and a meaningful and concrete way for donors to help advance Alma’s mission in a period of great uncertainty.

Those interested in helping the college provide continued support to students impacted by the coronavirus are welcome to make a gift to the Coronavirus Mitigation and Student Relief Fund. For more information, visit https://www.alma.edu/giving/the-annual-fund/.