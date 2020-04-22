Honors Day 2020 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research

Alma College recognizes students for their research and projects in the fine and performing arts, despite ​the cancellation of Honors Day due to COVID-19.

An annual Alma College event, Kapp Honors Day recognizes the original research and creative work of student presenters across all academic majors. The 24th annual event, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person for presentations and poster sessions. However, the college celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of the nearly 100 students slated to participate through the Honors Day abstract book.

Students are listed below, along with the title(s) of their presentation:

Haoran Zhang of Handan, China

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): “Educational Game Design — A Trip to China”

Lashawnda Lampley of Chicago, IL

Senior majoring in new media studies/English

Presentation title(s): “The Sword of Revelation: Grace in the Fiction of Flannery O’Connor”

Georgia Miller of Angola, IN

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): “The Impacts of a Head Coaching Change on Division Three Collegiate Athletes”

Rachel Cicotte of Allen Park, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): “Gaze Cueing in Canines”

Kelsey Weiss of Allen Park, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “The Novel Shooter: Analyzing School Shootings in Literature”

Monroe Molesky of Alma, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/history

Presentation title(s): “The Physiological Impact of Pack Weight and Load Positioning in a Simulated Ultramarathon Activity”

Christian Lund of Ann Arbor, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): “The Assessment of Molecules as Neuraminidase Inhibitors”

Madison Hill of Beaverton, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “Parental Education on MMR Vaccine”

Luke Reed of Benzonia, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Analyzing the Contributions of VO 2 max, Muscle Oxygenation, Ventilatory Threshold and Running Economy to 8,000m Cross Country Race Performance”

Isabella Centurione of Berkley, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella azteca”

Kara Andersen-Denike of Boon, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “Making the Invisible Visible: Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man and Black Lives Matter”

Julianna Greenleaf of Brighton, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Impacts of Physical Exercise on Levels of Stress Experienced by Undergraduate Students”

Kathryn Todd of Brighton, MI

Senior majoring in political science/dance

Presentation title(s): “Politics and Dance: The Unintended Consequences of Government Aid as Intervention in the Performing Arts”

Olivia Harkins of Canton, MI

Junior majoring in chemistry/art and design

Presentation title(s): “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

Olivia Flemming of Carp Lake, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effects of Reminiscent Therapy on Depression in Assisted-Living Residents”

Logan Rettell of Cheboygan, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Emma Wood of Dearborn, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): “Aesthetical Trailers: Teasing the Tension Between Commerce and Art in Movie Trailers”

Darius Kinney of Detroit, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): “Determining the Effects of Musical Stimulation on Stress,” and “Determining the Effects of Musical Stimulation on Anxiety”

Foster Weiss of DeWitt, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): “History of Corruption: How Corruption Can be Both Harmful and Beneficial”

Ivy VanPoppelen of Dryden, MI

Senior majoring in art and design/new media studies

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Christopher Nouhan of Eastpointe, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): “Entrepreneurial Media: The Importance of Client-Related Experiences”

Allison Muenzer of Fenton, MI

Senior majoring in dance/religious studies

Presentation title(s): “Reinterpreting Dance Canon,” and “Willful Reinterpretations in Dance and the Synoptic Gospels: Giselle and the Crucifixion”

Garrison Mast of Grand Haven, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/business administration

Presentation title(s): “Ankle Stabilizers in Soccer”

Parker Fitzgerald of Grand Ledge, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): “Investigation of an Aqueous Ene Reaction”

Cassandra Florian of Grand Ledge, MI

Senior majoring in history/religious studies

Presentation title(s): “Between Witchcraft and Possession: The Devil’s Influence on Women in Early Modern Germany”

Maighdlin Patterson of Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/German

Presentation title(s): “Troponin-I Phosphorylation in Hibernating 13-Lined Ground Squirrels”

Sean Pauley of Grand Rapids, MI

Junior majoring in communication

Presentation title(s): “Deceit by Tweet: The Spread of Political Fake News on Twitter”

Gabrielle Saum of Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “Parental Education on MMR Vaccine”

Kyle Farmer of Greenville, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Concussions in Soccer”

Madeline McDonnell of Grosse Pointe, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Quantitative Study of the Effects of the Medicinal Properties of Protium pittieri in Relation to Light Exposure”

Dana Froggett of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Impacts of Physical Exercise on Levels of Stress Experienced by Undergraduate Students”

Sara Swaneck of Hartland, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): “History of Corruption: How Corruption Can be Both Harmful and Beneficial”

Harmandeep Kaur of Holland, MI

Senior majoring in sociology/psychology

Presentation title(s): “The Sikh Genocide of 1984: A History of Oppression”

Taylor-Nicole Kissel of Holland, MI

Junior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): “The Influence of Angular Disparity and Impulsivity on Attentional Control”

Zachary Bosley of Howard City, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies/English

Presentation title(s): “From Children’s Toys to High Art: Critically Analyzing the Relationship Between Film and Video Games,” and “Objectively Better Subjectivity: An Analysis of and Call for Emotional Subjectivity in Film”

Alaina Ettema of Howell, MI

First-year student majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

Julia Ettema of Howell, MI

Junior majoring in psychology/sociology

Presentation title(s): “A Path Model Study of Anxiety as a Mediating Variable Between Urban Versus Nature Walks and Executive Functioning”

Johanna Harvey of Ishpeming, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Quantitative Study of the Effects of the Medicinal Properties of Protium pittieri in Relation to Light Exposure”

Paige Shaw of Ithaca, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Naomi Mason of Kaleva, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): “The Effects of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons on Oncorhynchus mykiss Embryos During Different Stages in Their Larval Development”

Bernadette Garibay of Lansing, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): “Quantitative Study of the Effects of the Medicinal Properties of Protium pittieri in Relation to Light Exposure”

Allison Woodland of Lansing, MI

Junior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

Asiel Clark of Lincoln Park, MI

Senior majoring in secondary education/Spanish/English

Presentation title(s): “Poor Noble Beast: Imperialism and Romance in A Court of Thorns and Roses”

Samantha Moretti of Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in theatre

Presentation title(s): “Cultural Perceptions of Color and How They Affect Theatrical Design”

Natalie Truxall of Livonia, MI

Junior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

Madison Rieboldt of Marquette, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “Parental Education on MMR Vaccine”

Jaclyn Ney of Middleton, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effects of Reminiscent Therapy on Depression in Assisted-Living Residents”

George Murphy of Middleville, MI

Senior majoring in economics

Presentation title(s): “Analysis of Social Welfare Measures”

Jonathan Groening of Midland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Expression Patterns of the Giant Elastic Protein Titin in Cardiac Left Ventricle Tissue of High-Running-Capacity Rats and Low-Running-Capacity Rats”

Emily Kayden of Midland, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies/communication

Presentation title(s): “Computer-Mediated Communication and Young-Adult Romantic Relationships”

Morgan Letzkus of Midland, MI

Junior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Quantitative Taqman PCR Mapping of Antibiotic Resistance Gene tetW in Gratiot County Drainages”

Jack Montgomery of Mikado, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Quantitative Taqman PCR Mapping of Antibiotic Resistance Gene tetW in Gratiot County Drainages”

Kendra Smarsty of Milford, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effect of Prenatal Feeding Education on Feeding Choice: Breastfed or Bottle-fed”

Sarah White of Milford, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effect of Prenatal Feeding Education on Feeding Choice: Breastfed or Bottle-fed”

Madelyn Winnie of Milford, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “Marvel’s Thor Odinson as an Epitome, Yet and Inverse, of Modern Masculinity”

Julia McTaggart of Millington, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): “How Small Businesses Can Benefit From Search Engine Optimization (SEO)”

Kaleb Ramon of Mt. Pleasant, MI

Junior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Biological and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (Mayapple) Fruit”

Shelbi Adams of Muskegon, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Impacts of Physical Exercise on Levels of Stress Experienced by Undergraduate Students”

Mikahla Koehler of Muskegon, MI

Senior majoring in art and design/political science

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Garrett Heaney of New Baltimore, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Arm and Leg Vascular Responses to a Weekend of Reduced Physical Activity”

Ruslana Gill of New Boston, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effects of Reminiscent Therapy on Depression in Assisted-Living Residents”

Kaylee Martin of North Branch, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “Parental Education on MMR Vaccine”

Jennifer Kowalczyk of Northville, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Biomechanics and the Relationship to Golfing Performance”

Kate Westphal of Northville, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Octopaminergic Expansion in Drosophila Brains During and After Chronic Exercise”

Joseph Vondrasek of Owosso, MI

Junior majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): “Validity and Reliability of the VO2 Master Pro Portable Metabolic Analyzer for Assessing Oxygen Consumption and Ventilation”

Nathanial Wilburn of Pinckney, MI

Senior majoring in physics

Presentation title(s): “Fabrication of a Microstructured PDMS Interferometric Optical Sensor on Glass Substrate for Industrial Applications”

Kelsey Taylor of Plymouth, MI

Junior majoring in Program of Emphasis in multimedia journalism

Presentation title(s): “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

Chelsea Cooks of Pontiac, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): “Determining the Effects of Musical Stimulation on Stress,” and “Determining the Effects of Musical Stimulation on Anxiety”

Elizabeth Shaffer of Portage, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Seth Lester of Richland, MI

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): “The Occultist and the Lord: Heinrich Cornelius Agrippa and the Catholic Church”

Callie Hale of Romulus, MI

Junior majoring in psychology/sociology

Presentation title(s): “A Path Model Study of Anxiety as a Mediating Variable Between Urban Versus Nature Walks and Executive Functioning”

Joy Johnson of Romulus, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “‘Can I Touch Your Hair?’ How to Plan a Racial Justice Workshop”

Zita Tranquilla of Roscommon, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Male Strawberry Poison Dart Frogs Levels of Aggression and Their Correlation to Morph, Presence of Females, and Number of Bromeliads”

Zoie Tranquilla of Roscommon, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Male Strawberry Poison Dart Frogs Levels of Aggression and Their Correlation to Morph, Presence of Females, and Number of Bromeliads”

David Viguilla of Roscommon, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): “Creation of a pH Sensitive Safety Switch for Probiotic Use”

Spencer Wehner of Saginaw, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Chelsea Faber of Sebewaing, MI

Junior majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): “How Much is Too Much? Developing a Quantitative Modeling Tool to Assess Agricultural Impacts”

Calum Clow of Shelby Township, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “Destructive Consumption”

Whitney Miller of Sparta, MI

Senior majoring in art and design/new media studies

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition,” and “Evanescent, the 2019-2020 Edition of Pine River Anthology”

David Suidgeest of St. Johns, MI

Senior majoring in marketing/new media studies

Presentation title(s): “Social Media Marketing — Reaching Customers and Tracking Success in the Digital Age”

Caden Wilson of St. Johns, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/history/social studies

Presentation title(s): “In God We Trust: The Rise of McCarthyism, Evangelicalism, and the Lavender Scare”

Meaghan Nanasy of Swartz Creek, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): “2020 Senior Art Exhibition”

Brianne Giddis of Traverse City, MI

Senior majoring in mathematics/music

Presentation title(s): “Bayesian Models of Time Series”

Corbin Thompson of Traverse City, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “The Effects of Acute Electrolyte Consumption on Anaerobic Power and VO 2 max in College Athletes”

Alexis Miller of Trenton, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): “Effects of Social Interactions on Geriatric Patients’ Well-being”

Grace Erickson of Vassar, MI

Junior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): “Effects of DDT Exposure on Skeletal Muscle Glucose Uptake,” and “Biological and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (Mayapple) Fruit”

Ijanea Riggs of Warren, MI

Senior majoring in PHL/psychology

Presentation title(s): “‘Can I Touch Your Hair?’ How to Plan a Racial Justice Workshop”

Cameron Diaz of West Branch, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): “Differing Exercise Intensities’ Effect on Mental Stress”

Alejandro Betancourt of Wheeler, MI

Junior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “Imagery and the Creative Process in Dance”

Allexis Kluisza of Williamston, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): “The Effect of Prenatal Feeding Education on Feeding Choice: Breastfed or Bottle-fed”

Magdalene Schneider of Lakewood, OH

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/dance

Presentation title(s): “Chance Operations in Dance”

Camera Stevens of South Point, OH

Junior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): “Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella azteca”

Cosette Coston of Tiverton, RI

Senior majoring in psychology/theatre

Presentation title(s): “The Influence of Beliefs About Gender Variance on Sex Typing”