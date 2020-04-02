Barlow Trophy Winner Embraces Opportunities on Campus and Abroad

Asiel Clark has studied in Aberdeen and London, served her fellow students and immersed herself in campus life.

ALMA — Asiel Clark is the 2020 recipient of the Barlow Trophy, Alma College’s most prestigious award for a graduating senior. She has excelled in service to the campus community and challenged herself through two international experiences.

Established in 1949 by Dr. Joel Barlow, 1929 honors graduate of Alma College, the award recognizes academic achievement for students in the top 10 percent of their class as well as contributions to campus and community.

Asiel Clark’s involvement on campus has been devoted to helping other students and serving her community. A double major in English and secondary education with a minor in Spanish, she has been involved with Alma College theatre and various academic honoraries. They include Sigma Tau Delta, English honorary; Alpha Psi Omega, theatre honorary; and Kappa Delta Pi, education honorary. Her roles in theatre included acting in several plays and working behind the scenes to build sets and assist with costume repair.

Clark has thrived academically on campus and abroad. She studied abroad at University of Aberdeen in Scotland where she was a history course representative for “Europe in the 20th Century” in fall 2019. Additionally, she used a Posey Global Leadership Fellows Program to intern with MadDog2020 Casting in London. The internship was complemented by a course focusing on intercultural issues and professional development.

Clark has served fellow students in multiple capacities. She participated in the Presidential Honors Program and has worked as both a First Year Guide and King-Chavez-Parks mentor helping students adjust to their time in college. She also served as Student Congress secretary and helped redefine the role on campus.

A graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School, Clark is the daughter of Lola Clark of Lincoln Park.

Traditionally, the winner of the Barlow Trophy is announced on Honors Day, which is held on the first Thursday in April at Alma College. Honors Day recognizes the scholarly and creative work produced by students during the past academic year and provides an opportunity to gather as a community. Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person for presentations and poster sessions, the Honors Day book, with summaries of each student’s project, has been made available online in celebration of their hard work.

Two other students were recognized as finalists for the Barlow Trophy:

Monica Tomica has served not only her campus community but also global community through her experiences at Alma College. A foreign service major with a minor in German, she has embraced opportunities to build her leadership skill and plans to pursue a master’s degree in international studies.

Tomica has helped students on campus as a tutor for German and world religions and served as a peer consultant at the Writing Center. Additionally, she was the president of German Club and competed two years with the Model United Nations team, winning Outstanding Delegation both times.

Travel played a key role in Tomica’s Alma experience. She studied abroad at Freie Universität Berlin and interned with the Forum for Protection of Public Interest in Kathmandu, Nepal where she researched government efforts to decrease the number of uterine prolapse cases. The internship was funded through the college’s Posey Global Leadership Fellows Program.

Tomica, a graduate of Newberry High School, is the daughter of Deanna and Lubos Tomica of Newberry.

Monroe Molesky has dedicated his time to community service and to research. A double major in integrative physiology and health science (IPHS), and history, he has been involved in many clubs, including choir, Catholic Student Organization, and Rotaract. Molesky has also written grants for community organizations. He helped establish and holds leadership roles in the Pre-Med Club and Justice and Advocacy Group, and volunteers with Science Blowout and Kids Night Out.

Molesky has published several academic papers, presented at national conferences and worked with military colonels. He served as a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Digital Health Innovation Fellow. He has been a tutor in physical science, history and IPH; a research assistant for the psychology and biology departments; and a teaching assistant for the history department. Molesky is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, the history honorary, and the IPHS Honorary.

Molesky, a graduate of Alma High School, is the son of Elizabeth Cameron and Michael Molesky of Alma.