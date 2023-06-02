Alma College Recognized for Excellence by Colleges of Distinction

ALMA — Alma College has been recognized for its commitment to prepare graduates who think critically, serve generously, lead purposefully and live responsibly by Colleges of Distinction, a guide for college-bound students. Alma has been named a 2023-24 College of Distinction, as well as a Michigan College of Distinction.

In addition to the overall and statewide honors, Alma’s undergraduate business, education and nursing programs received 2023-24 national endorsements. It is the 16th consecutive year that Alma College has been recognized by the national guide.

“We’re pleased to see national publications recognize the college for its academic quality, as well as the student life experiences we value so highly — exemplified well by the commitment of our faculty and staff to personal attention and student success, as well as a supportive residential environment,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said.

The 2023-24 edition of Colleges of Distinction highlights Alma College for excellence in classroom teaching and its high-impact student-centered programs — including research opportunities, first-year experiences and seminars, service- and community-based learning and capstone courses and projects.

“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “And Alma College’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”

“We don’t rank our schools,” Schritter continued. “Every student has individual needs and flourishes in a specific environment. We prefer to focus on the innovative ways that colleges all around the country are providing an enriching undergraduate experience. Alma College’s inclusion as a College of Distinction is a testament to the way it caters to its own students’ potential and goals, helping them achieve success in unique ways that cannot be ranked against others.”

Selected schools are required to adhere to four distinctions — engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes. The selection process also includes a review of each institution’s first-year experience, general education program, strategic plan, career development and satisfaction measures.

“Ask Alma students about the amount of personal attention they receive, and they’ll tell stories of professors who personally helped them delve deeper into their areas of interest, arranged special study sessions, or took personal time reviewing tests and papers with them,” Colleges of Distinction notes. “Alma’s small classes give students the opportunity to participate in class discussions, seek answers from their professors, and work closely with their peers — individuals who value the challenges of a liberal arts curriculum.”