Alma College Model UN Wins Three ‘Outstanding’ Awards at National Competition
ALMA — The Alma College Model United Nations team followed up on an impressive performance at its regional championship in February with a stellar outing at the national competition.
The Model UN team competed at the 2023 National Model UN Conference in April in New York City and received three “outstanding delegation” awards for its representations of Cameroon, Chad and the Philippines, along with numerous individual accolades. The national conference is considered the world’s largest and most prestigious collegiate Model UN competition, with more than 5,500 students representing 250 colleges and universities from 151 countries on five continents.
“Alma’s young, talented, internationally diverse team — including students from Great Britain, Greece, India, Kosovo, Morocco, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Tunisia — contributed to one of the highest-quality conferences in recent memory, collaborating with students from around the world to address pressing global challenges,” said Derick “Sandy” Hulme, Arthur L. Russell Professor of Political Science and MUN advisor.
A full list of winners is below:
OUTSTANDING DELEGATIONS
Cameroon delegation:
- Marwa Assiad, Morocco
- Syrine Ben Driss, Tunisia
- Elsa Dupon, Shelby Township
- Jackson Eelbode, Macomb
- Abigail Haag, Midland
- Lucas Hartwell, Grand Blanc
- Ichrak Labidi, Tunisia
- Emily Lanning, Cincinnati, OH
- Chloe Koupal, Houghton Lake
- Helena Kucera, White Lake
- Luke Losie, Farmington Hills
- Angela Mish, Grand Rapids
- Chloe Pace, Dearborn Heights
- Robert Preni, Westland
- Gabe Roof, Grand Blanc
- Madison Ryan, Rio Rancho, NM
- Aditya Shankar, India
- Abigail Thomas, Grand Rapids
- Elizabeth Vredevelt, Alto
- Jack Yodzevicis, Gaylord
Chad delegation:
- Oussama Abouyahia, Morocco
- Sasha Kiper, Russia
- Yassine Kraiem, Tunisia
- Filippos Mourikis, Greece
- Karolina Pucek, Germany
Philippines delegation:
- Chloe Anderson, Washington, MI
- Liudmila Budaragina, Russia
- Kianna Carpenter, Traverse City
- Khalil Chalouati, Tunisia
- Anna Fedorova, Russia
- Mallory Fenskie, Midland
- Regina Galeeva, Russia
- Madison Hall, Greenville
- Mariem Hamdi, Tunisia
- Sebin Im, South Korea
- Jacob Keeley, Linden
- Angelina Kytmanova. Russia
- Toby Layson, Washington, MI
- Claire Neeb, Newberry
- Taylor Neeb, Weidman
- Emily Patzkowsky, Mattawan
- Sandra Voskoboynikova, Russia
- Maria Vostrizansky, DeWitt
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION
- Kianna Carpenter
- Mallory Fenskie
- Madison Hall
- Mariem Hamdi
- Angelina Kytmanova
- Taylor Neeb
- Aditya Shankar
- Abigail Thomas
OUTSTANDING WRITTEN SUBMISSION
- Chloe Anderson
- Marwa Assiad
- Liudmila Budaragina
- Khalil Chalouati
- Anna Fedorova
- Mallory Fenskie
- Regina Galeeva
- Madison Hall
- Lucas Hartwell
- Chloe Koupal
- Ichrak Labidi
- Angela Mish
- Claire Neeb
- Chloe Pace
- Robert Preni
- Gabe Roof
- Madison Ryan
- Jack Yodzevicis