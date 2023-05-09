Alma College Model UN Wins Three ‘Outstanding’ Awards at National Competition

MUN adds numerous individual accolades in addition to team awards

ALMA — The Alma College Model United Nations team followed up on an impressive performance at its regional championship in February with a stellar outing at the national competition.

The Model UN team competed at the 2023 National Model UN Conference in April in New York City and received three “outstanding delegation” awards for its representations of Cameroon, Chad and the Philippines, along with numerous individual accolades. The national conference is considered the world’s largest and most prestigious collegiate Model UN competition, with more than 5,500 students representing 250 colleges and universities from 151 countries on five continents.

“Alma’s young, talented, internationally diverse team — including students from Great Britain, Greece, India, Kosovo, Morocco, Poland, Russia, South Korea and Tunisia — contributed to one of the highest-quality conferences in recent memory, collaborating with students from around the world to address pressing global challenges,” said Derick “Sandy” Hulme, Arthur L. Russell Professor of Political Science and MUN advisor.

A full list of winners is below:

OUTSTANDING DELEGATIONS

Cameroon delegation:

Marwa Assiad, Morocco

Syrine Ben Driss, Tunisia

Elsa Dupon, Shelby Township

Jackson Eelbode, Macomb

Abigail Haag, Midland

Lucas Hartwell, Grand Blanc

Ichrak Labidi, Tunisia

Emily Lanning, Cincinnati, OH

Chloe Koupal, Houghton Lake

Helena Kucera, White Lake

Luke Losie, Farmington Hills

Angela Mish, Grand Rapids

Chloe Pace, Dearborn Heights

Robert Preni, Westland

Gabe Roof, Grand Blanc

Madison Ryan, Rio Rancho, NM

Aditya Shankar, India

Abigail Thomas, Grand Rapids

Elizabeth Vredevelt, Alto

Jack Yodzevicis, Gaylord

Chad delegation:

Oussama Abouyahia, Morocco

Sasha Kiper, Russia

Yassine Kraiem, Tunisia

Filippos Mourikis, Greece

Karolina Pucek, Germany

Philippines delegation:

Chloe Anderson, Washington, MI

Liudmila Budaragina, Russia

Kianna Carpenter, Traverse City

Khalil Chalouati, Tunisia

Anna Fedorova, Russia

Mallory Fenskie, Midland

Regina Galeeva, Russia

Madison Hall, Greenville

Mariem Hamdi, Tunisia

Sebin Im, South Korea

Jacob Keeley, Linden

Angelina Kytmanova. Russia

Toby Layson, Washington, MI

Claire Neeb, Newberry

Taylor Neeb, Weidman

Emily Patzkowsky, Mattawan

Sandra Voskoboynikova, Russia

Maria Vostrizansky, DeWitt

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION

Kianna Carpenter

Mallory Fenskie

Madison Hall

Mariem Hamdi

Angelina Kytmanova

Taylor Neeb

Aditya Shankar

Abigail Thomas

OUTSTANDING WRITTEN SUBMISSION