2023 Graduates Earn President’s Outstanding Senior Award

Ten Alma College seniors – Lucas Cooper, Alaina Ettema, Claire Hipps, Evan Metiva, Claire Peterson, Audrey Plouffe, Kayleigh Reilly, Katelyn Steih, Gavin Swiecicki and Rebecca Yates – were recognized as the Class of 2023 Outstanding Senior Award recipients by Dr. Jeff Abernathy, Alma’s president. The award is given annually to the graduating seniors with the highest grade point average.

Those students who have completed four full fall and winter terms at Alma College and demonstrated scholastic superiority are eligible to receive the President’s Outstanding Senior Award. The students each received a certificate of their achievement.

Those students receiving the award are:

Lucas Cooper of Harrison, majored in chemistry, and is a graduate of Harrison Community High School.

Alaina Ettema of Howell, majored in art and design, and is a graduate of Howell High School.

Claire Hipps of St. Johns, majored in economics/mathematics, and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Evan Metiva of Midland, majored in management, and is a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Claire Peterson of Alma, majored in psychology/philosophy, and is a graduate of Spring Lake High School.

Audrey Plouffe of Flint, majored in integrative physiology and health science, and is a graduate of Home School Clearing House.

Kayleigh Reilly of Mt. Pleasant, majored in chemistry, and is a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School.

Katelyn Steih of Midland, majored in English/world languages and cultures, and is a graduate of Bay City Western High School.

Gavin Swiecicki of Bay City, majored in biochemistry, and is a graduate of Bay City Western High School.

Rebecca Yates of Marquette, majored in environmental science, and is a graduate of Marquette High School.