Five Alma College Students Named as 2023 Honors Scholars

Five graduating Alma College students — Hannah Fairfield, Matthew Garland, Cameron Goldie, Claire Hipps and Kayleigh Reilly — were named as having completed the requirements to be designated as Honors Scholars.

Honors students participate in special seminar opportunities and faculty-guided research projects that fit and enhance their majors and interests. Honors scholars are encouraged to immerse themselves in campus and community service and act as role models for their student peers.

Those students, their hometowns and majors are: