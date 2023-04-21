Losie Becomes Alma’s 29th Fulbright Scholar

ALMA — Luke Losie, a member of the Alma College Class of 2022 from Farmington Hills, has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to teach English at schools in Indonesia.

Losie, who graduated in December 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and history, becomes Alma’s 29th Fulbright Scholar since 2003, the most recent since Alyssa Gibson won in 2022. A graduate of Farmington Hills Harrison High School, he is the son of Todd and Debra Losie.

“This was a scrupulous, painstaking process, that took a lot of time and attention. I’m thankful to have been awarded and grateful for the chance to apply,” Losie said. “Teaching students is a passion of mine and being able to do it in a land as beautiful and unique as Indonesia is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m appreciative toward the Nationally Competitive Scholarship Committee that selected me and Dr. Sandy Hulme, who assisted with my application.”

Following his nine-month experience, Losie plans to enter graduate school to study history or philosophy.

In his four years at Alma, Losie was involved in a number of extracurricular activities; including Model United Nations, the Sigma Chi fraternity, the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Student Congress. Losie became interested in pursuing the Fulbright, in large part, due to his experiences in the Posey Global Leadership Fellows Program at Alma College, which allowed him to travel to India and Sierra Leone to teach.

Student applications for the Fulbright Scholarship are reviewed and approved by the National Screening Committee of the Institute of International Education, the coordinating body for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. The applications are forwarded to the Fulbright commissions in the projects’ countries, which select recipients from all candidates applying in those countries. The J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board makes the final selections.

The U.S. Student Program is funded by the U.S. Department of State to give recent undergraduate and graduate students, as well as young professionals, a chance for an international experience and personal development.

Alma’s Nationally Competitive Scholarship Committee helps students search for appropriate postgraduate scholarships, then reviews the proposals and applications. Alma’s committee identifies and nurtures exceptional candidates for nationally competitive scholarships, grants and awards.