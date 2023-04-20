President’s Award Recipients Announced for 2022-23
Students honored for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.
Seventy-nine Alma College students were recently awarded the President’s Award for the 2022-23 academic year. Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma College for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the award. Students must be seeking a degree and are eligible if this is their first year in college or transferred to Alma to complete their academic career.
The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.
The following students were recognized for their achievement:
Chloe Anderson of Washington, MI: first-year award
Lydia Back of Clarkston, MI: second-year award
Adam Baker of Sparta, MI: first-year award
Phillip Banner of Boyne City, MI: first-year award
Jason Beaudoin of Petoskey, MI: second-year award
Brock Beaudrie of Trenton, MI: first-year award
Riley Bender of Springfield, OH: second-year award
Krysta Bennett of Howard City, MI: second-year award
Justin Boughner of Gaylord, MI: first-year award
Samantha Boyer of Howell, MI: first-year award
Ella Bright of Sturgis, MI: third-year award
Grace Buckingham of Saginaw, MI: first-year award
Joseph Colucci of Clinton Township, MI: first-year award
Sophia Cooney of Ludington, MI: second-year award
Carlee Corinth of Newberry, MI: third-year award
Jonathan Couch of Alma, MI: second-year award
Jessica Crantas of Highland, MI: first-year award
Hallie Dancer of Washington, OK: first-year award
Sophia Dech of Coopersville, MI: first-year award
Cody Deisler of Empire, MI: second-year award
Tyler Demory of Mio, MI: first-year award
Cael Dempsey of Lincoln, NE: first-year award
Owen Denk of Webberville, MI: first-year award
Emily Dimock of Shelbyville, MI: first-year award
Danielle Dumoulin of Goodrich, MI: third-year award
Regan Elliott of Olivet, MI: first-year award
Noah Festerling of Allegan, MI: third-year award
Jordan Fox of Lake City, MI: first-year award
Grace Fryer of Wyoming, MI: second-year award
Hannah Gibbons of Oxford, MI: first-year award
Grant Goetschy of Laingsburg, MI: first-year award
Grace Gottschalk of Granville, OH: first-year award
Trevor Grandy of Hemlock, MI: first-year award
George Hageage IV of Midland, MI: first-year award
Christina Harbin of Gaylord, MI: third-year award
Adam Harp of Novi, MI: second-year award
Matthew Johnson of Durand, MI: first-year award
Reagan Keyser of Hemlock, MI: first-year award
Ainsley Kinney of Fort Gratiot, MI: second-year award
Matthew Kinney of Mt. Pleasant, MI: first-year award
Rebecca Kobylas of Milford, MI: second-year award
Kristina Kruse of Otisville, MI: first-year award
Emily Lanning of Cincinnati, OH: second-year award
Jake Lasceski of St. Johns, MI: first-year award
Toby Layson of Washington, MI: first-year award
Brooke Leroux of Norton Shores, MI: second-year award
Kylie Lewis of Grand Blanc, MI: first-year award
Grace Ludema of Allegan, MI: first-year award
Kyleigh Martin of Whitehall, MI: first-year award
Shannon McGlynn of Rochester Hills, MI: second-year award
Stephanie McKelvey of Hope, MI: first-year award
Kadence McKenzie of Frankenmuth, MI: first-year award
Madelaine McShannock of Harbor Springs, MI: third-year award
Nicole Milligan of Holland, MI: second-year award
Alexis Norko of Chesapeake, VA: first-year award
Lexi Palmer of Gibraltar, MI: first-year award
Emily Patzkowsky of Mattawan, MI: second-year award
Emily Perkins of Fife Lake, MI: first-year award
Matthew Przepiora of Bay City, MI: second-year award
Autumn Rath of Alma, MI: second-year award
Mike Ravn of Kalamazoo, MI: third-year award
Lexi Rectenwal of Greenville, MI: first-year award
Madison Ryan of Rio Rancho, NM: second-year award
Caleb Schuring of Portage, MI: third-year award
Briana Scillion of Troy, MI: third-year award
Joey Shallow of Auburn Hills, MI: first-year award
Abbey Short of Monee, IL: third-year award
Sally Shrake of Brownstown, MI: first-year award
Brenna Smith of South Haven, MI: third-year award
Morgan Smith of Zeeland, MI: first-year award
Chelsea Swartzle of Okemos, MI: second-year award
Blake Swiger of Cadillac, MI: first-year award
Mara Tiernan of Marshall, MI: first-year award
Ashton Trnka of Whitehall, MI: first-year award
Avery Vos of Allendale, MI: first-year award
Abigail Walton of Holland, MI: second-year award
Skye Wilcox of Jackson, MI: second-year award
Emily Zatelli of Fenton, MI: first-year award
Jada Zerlaut of Grant, MI: first-year award