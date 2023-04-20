President’s Award Recipients Announced for 2022-23

Students honored for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

Seventy-nine Alma College students were recently awarded the President’s Award for the 2022-23 academic year. Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma College for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the award. Students must be seeking a degree and are eligible if this is their first year in college or transferred to Alma to complete their academic career.

The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.

The following students were recognized for their achievement:

Chloe Anderson of Washington, MI: first-year award

Lydia Back of Clarkston, MI: second-year award

Adam Baker of Sparta, MI: first-year award

Phillip Banner of Boyne City, MI: first-year award

Jason Beaudoin of Petoskey, MI: second-year award

Brock Beaudrie of Trenton, MI: first-year award

Riley Bender of Springfield, OH: second-year award

Krysta Bennett of Howard City, MI: second-year award

Justin Boughner of Gaylord, MI: first-year award

Samantha Boyer of Howell, MI: first-year award

Ella Bright of Sturgis, MI: third-year award

Grace Buckingham of Saginaw, MI: first-year award

Joseph Colucci of Clinton Township, MI: first-year award

Sophia Cooney of Ludington, MI: second-year award

Carlee Corinth of Newberry, MI: third-year award

Jonathan Couch of Alma, MI: second-year award

Jessica Crantas of Highland, MI: first-year award

Hallie Dancer of Washington, OK: first-year award

Sophia Dech of Coopersville, MI: first-year award

Cody Deisler of Empire, MI: second-year award

Tyler Demory of Mio, MI: first-year award

Cael Dempsey of Lincoln, NE: first-year award

Owen Denk of Webberville, MI: first-year award

Emily Dimock of Shelbyville, MI: first-year award

Danielle Dumoulin of Goodrich, MI: third-year award

Regan Elliott of Olivet, MI: first-year award

Noah Festerling of Allegan, MI: third-year award

Jordan Fox of Lake City, MI: first-year award

Grace Fryer of Wyoming, MI: second-year award

Hannah Gibbons of Oxford, MI: first-year award

Grant Goetschy of Laingsburg, MI: first-year award

Grace Gottschalk of Granville, OH: first-year award

Trevor Grandy of Hemlock, MI: first-year award

George Hageage IV of Midland, MI: first-year award

Christina Harbin of Gaylord, MI: third-year award

Adam Harp of Novi, MI: second-year award

Matthew Johnson of Durand, MI: first-year award

Reagan Keyser of Hemlock, MI: first-year award

Ainsley Kinney of Fort Gratiot, MI: second-year award

Matthew Kinney of Mt. Pleasant, MI: first-year award

Rebecca Kobylas of Milford, MI: second-year award

Kristina Kruse of Otisville, MI: first-year award

Emily Lanning of Cincinnati, OH: second-year award

Jake Lasceski of St. Johns, MI: first-year award

Toby Layson of Washington, MI: first-year award

Brooke Leroux of Norton Shores, MI: second-year award

Kylie Lewis of Grand Blanc, MI: first-year award

Grace Ludema of Allegan, MI: first-year award

Kyleigh Martin of Whitehall, MI: first-year award

Shannon McGlynn of Rochester Hills, MI: second-year award

Stephanie McKelvey of Hope, MI: first-year award

Kadence McKenzie of Frankenmuth, MI: first-year award

Madelaine McShannock of Harbor Springs, MI: third-year award

Nicole Milligan of Holland, MI: second-year award

Alexis Norko of Chesapeake, VA: first-year award

Lexi Palmer of Gibraltar, MI: first-year award

Emily Patzkowsky of Mattawan, MI: second-year award

Emily Perkins of Fife Lake, MI: first-year award

Matthew Przepiora of Bay City, MI: second-year award

Autumn Rath of Alma, MI: second-year award

Mike Ravn of Kalamazoo, MI: third-year award

Lexi Rectenwal of Greenville, MI: first-year award

Madison Ryan of Rio Rancho, NM: second-year award

Caleb Schuring of Portage, MI: third-year award

Briana Scillion of Troy, MI: third-year award

Joey Shallow of Auburn Hills, MI: first-year award

Abbey Short of Monee, IL: third-year award

Sally Shrake of Brownstown, MI: first-year award

Brenna Smith of South Haven, MI: third-year award

Morgan Smith of Zeeland, MI: first-year award

Chelsea Swartzle of Okemos, MI: second-year award

Blake Swiger of Cadillac, MI: first-year award

Mara Tiernan of Marshall, MI: first-year award

Ashton Trnka of Whitehall, MI: first-year award

Avery Vos of Allendale, MI: first-year award

Abigail Walton of Holland, MI: second-year award

Skye Wilcox of Jackson, MI: second-year award

Emily Zatelli of Fenton, MI: first-year award

Jada Zerlaut of Grant, MI: first-year award