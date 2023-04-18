Honors Day 2023 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research
Nearly 140 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 27th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 6, 2023. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers.
In sessions spanning nearly eight hours, students perform in dance productions, give oral presentations of scholarly research, and lead poster discussions. With a multitude of the student body participating, other students are encouraged to attend as many presentations as possible both to support their fellow students and to learn from them.
Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):
George Amoako, Accra, Ghana
Junior majoring in biochemistry
Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type
Connor Arens, White Lake, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Investigating the Hypoanalgesic Effects of Verbal Oaths on Pain Tolerance
Matt Arrigoni, Cottrellville, MI
Junior majoring in mathematics
Presentation title(s): Analysis of NCAA Division I Athlete Training Data
Victoria Austin, Rockford, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
Mia Bacigalupo, Bay City, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/educational studies
Presentation title(s): “You Look Like You Sweat Bacon Grease,” Experiences of Women Athletes on Instagram
Alexandra Baidoo, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga
Adam Baker, Sparta, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Merrick Bay, Farmington, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience
Presentation title(s): Cocaine and Lead Exposure
Gabe Baynesan, Van Buren Township, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Ericka Bigham, Sterling, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Ischemic Preconditioning on Exercise Performance in Collegiate Cross Country Athletes
Lauryn Bishop, Detroit, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”; #Legit: Inclusive Social Media Training; and, Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Samuel Bjordahl, Show Low, AZ
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): An Investigation of the Portrayal of Intermittent Fasting on Instagram
Gabriel Brady, Hope, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga
Thomas Burns, Detroit, MI
Junior majoring in political science/psychology
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Allison Bush, Linden, MI
Junior majoring in political science/economics
Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen
Kianna Carpenter, Traverse City, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Anna Conklin, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Dallas Conn, Ithaca, MI
Sophomore majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Shelby Conrad, Chesterfield, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Nicole Crump, Hemlock, MI
Senior majoring in communication/business administration
Presentation title(s): Generational Homiletics
Henri D’Haene, Monroe, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Darcy Daenzer, Traverse City, MI
Senior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): The Moral Culpability of Willful Ignorance
Natalie DelaColina, Oswego, IL
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster; and, Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health
Kylie Demarets, Pocatello, ID
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Emily Diener, Lake Orion, MI
Senior majoring in computer science/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Erin Dodds, Weidman, MI
Senior majoring in sociology
Presentation title(s): Patriarchy is Bad for Our Health: A Review and Analysis of the Medical Sphere’s Treatment of Women
Connor Douma, Ada, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?
Savannah Doyle, Freeland, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health
Katherine Dunaway, Chicago, IL
Junior majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Mariah Dunkin, Vernon, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga
Cassidy Eelbode, Macomb, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Allyson Ehlert, Saginaw, MI
Junior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): An Analysis of Alma College’s Interfaith Program; and, The Relationships of Bodily Asymmetry, Body Composition, and Injury Risk in Collegiate Athletes
Alaina Ettema, Howell, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Unplugged: Explorations of Objectification Through Play, Absurdity, and Surrealism; and, Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Hannah Fairfield, Webberville, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Idealized Images on Self-Perception
Mallory Fenskie, Midland, MI
First-Year Student majoring in secondary education/history/social studies
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Noah Festerling, Allegan, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/political science
Presentation title(s): Who’s Fault Is It Anyway?: Emotion Regulation in Collegiate Doubles
Kylah Fischer, Brethren, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge
Sophie Flater, Rochester Hills, MI
Senior majoring in new media studies
Presentation title(s): The Plant Shop: LGBTQ+ Representation in Media
Bernardo Flores, Quito, Ecuador
Junior majoring in neuroscience
Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status
Sophie Fountain, Elwell, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga
Ava Frederickson, Alto, MI
Senior majoring in business administration/political science
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Grace Fryer, Wyoming, MI
Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type
Regina Galeeva, Kazan, Russia
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): Rethinking Women’s Role After World War II
Matthew Garland, Suwanee, GA
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): An Analysis of Alma College’s Interfaith Program
Sondes Gasmi, Teboulbou, Tunisia
Senior majoring in international business administration
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Global Economic Crises on Consumer Confidence and Spending Patterns
Ava Gillespie, Brownstown, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Cameron Goldie, Grand Blanc, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience
Presentation title(s): Cocaine and Lead Exposure
Lucas Gratz, Prior Lake, MN
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Social Acceptance of the Ideal Self vs. the Actual Self
Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI
Senior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): “Resistance to the Regime”: How “Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers” Decenters Patriarchal Violence; and, Post Mortem Instructions
Thea Gray, Lake Ann, MI
Senior majoring in biology/dance
Presentation title(s): Human Eye Color Prediction Using Allele-Specific PCR Assays
Kathleen Gregones, Westland, MI
Sophomore majoring in history
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Joshua Groves, Traverse City, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Madeline Hanauer, San Miguel, CA
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?
Jade Harbert, Stockbridge, MI
Senior majoring in computer science
Presentation title(s): An Exploration of Computer Vision
Balkiss Hedhli, Bizerte, Tunisia
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Willis Heiney, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Christopher Henry, Milford, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Coping Skills and Mental Health Among Individual Sport Athletes
Brooke Hetherington, Edmore, MI
Sophomore majoring in psychology/English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Elizabeth Hill, Allegan, MI
Senior majoring in marketing
Presentation title(s): Consumer Perspective of Businesses’ Commitment to Sustainability
Claire Hipps, St. Johns, MI
Senior majoring in economics/mathematics
Presentation title(s): Examining Millage Rate Data and Impacts on School Retention (2005-2021)
Weston Hirvela, Rochester Hills, MI
Junior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Kimberlyn Hollon-Morseau, Ionia, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Violent Actions of Settler Colonialism: Environmental Degradation, Law, and Violence Against Indigenous Women
Charlotte Howald, Freeland, MI
Sophomore majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Thermal Ecology of Thamnophis sirtalis sirtalis
Stephen Hyde, Ann Arbor, MI
Junior majoring in physics
Presentation title(s): Development and Testing of a Small Liquid-Fueled Rocket Engine
Chloe Johnson, Holland, MI
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen
Olivia Jones, Hastings, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga
Asher Jordan, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater
Jacob Kelley, Hemlock, MI
Junior majoring in biochemistry
Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen
Alexander Kennedy, Pickford, MI
Junior majoring in secondary education/history
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Nevada Kennedy, St. Louis, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Kaitlyn Kibler, Anchorage, AK
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
William Kidder, Shelby, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): Novel Products in the Heck Couplings of Dodecaborates to Aldehydes
Madeleine Kim, Grand Rapids, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast
Alexander Kingsley, Grand Ledge, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience/healthcare administration
Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status
JuliAnn Kirk, Grawn, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/dance
Presentation title(s): Dance: An Analysis and Application of the Creative Process; and, Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Eoin Knight, Midland, MI
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Paige Kohler, Northport, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies/biology
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents
Starr Koon, Manistee, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/art and design
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster; Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show; and, Differences in Memory Function Related to Traumatic Events
Aynslee Koutz, St. Louis, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience
Presentation title(s): Law and Memory
Stephanie Krueger, Howell, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Brenden Kurtze, Lakeview, MI
Junior majoring in engineering science
Presentation title(s): Development and Testing of a Small Liquid-Fueled Rocket Engine
Corbin Lantzer, Kalkaska, MI
Senior majoring in music
Presentation title(s): A Theology of Worship
Leia Lehrer, Milford, MI
Sophomore majoring in art and design/dance
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Ezra Leppanen, DeWitt, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Calius Lewis, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Soul Seed
Ruby Lovasz, Clio, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type
Andrew Ludden, Farmingtn Hills, MI
Junior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status
Savannah Martin, Otisville, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Ryan McNiff, Norton Shores, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Angela Mish, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan; and, Display Responses of Galapagos Lava Lizards in Response to Male Epaulet Manipulations
Jullian Mlasko, West Branch, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?
Regan Mockerman, Wyoming, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Abigail Mooney, Oxford, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
Brooklynn Mulvaine, Marion, OH
Sophomore majoring in sociology
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Emma Neyer, Alma, MI
Junior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): Display Responses of Galapagos Lava Lizards in Response to Male Epaulet Manipulations
Aubrey North, St. Johns, MI
Senior majoring in anthropology/history
Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast; and, Case Studies of the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act
Danielle Nykanen, Farmingtn Hills, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Cannabinoids Influence on Eating Motivation in Rodents
Charlayne-Aye Olegario, Trenton, MI
Sophomore majoring in art and design/English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23: Dichotomy
Claire Peterson, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/philosophy
Presentation title(s): Duties After Love; and, “That Gave Me an Ick”: The Presence of Disgust in Romantic Relationships
Ayla Piggott, Flushing, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
Audrey Plouffe, Flint, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge
Abigail Potocki, Orlando, FL
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Environmental Communication and Dance
Trinity Pung, DeWitt, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?
Kiersten Rebhun, Greenville, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?
Drew Riches, Belding, MI
Junior majoring in secondary education/history/special education
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Peyton Ried, Mason, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Using Movement Data from Division I Collegiate Athletics to Predict a Variety of Outcomes
Sophia Romain, East Lansing, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience/psychology
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine-Containing Pre-Workout on Perception of Self and Time
Madison Rosenow, Boyne City, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Pulmonary Function In Alma College Students Who Use E-cigarettes
Mason Russo, Walker, MI
Senior majoring in history/philosophy
Presentation title(s): Intellectual Influences: The French Constitution of 1791
Carlie Scott, South Rockwood, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health
Gi Shrewsbury, Manchester, MI
Senior majoring in music/history
Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast
Hannah Solomon, Charlevoix, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/English
Presentation title(s): Ebb and Flow: PTSD and ACEs in Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (2019); and, Eating Disorders: Education and Protective Factors for Young Adults
Ella Squier, Potterville, MI
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Katelyn Steih, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in English/world languages and cultures
Presentation title(s): Digital Universes and Viral Verses: An Exploration of Tensions Within the “Instapoetry” of Rupi Kaur, Alicia Cook and Yrsa Daley-Ward
Summer Stoldt, Imlay City, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater
Chelsea Swartzle, Okemos, MI
Sophomore majoring in political science/sociology
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Gavin Swiecicki, Bay City, MI
Senior majoring in biochemistry
Presentation title(s): Analyzing the Genetic Context Surrounding Single Nucleotide Mutations
Amanda Szymborski, Holt, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
Kiersten Taylor, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Katrina Thomsen, Sidney, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater; and, Thermal Ecology of Thamnophis sirtalis sirtalis
Mara Tiernan, Marshall, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster
Adrika Tomica, Newberry, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure
Greysen Tomlinson, Zeeland, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies/theatre
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents
Nicholas Trout, Mason, MI
Senior majoring in physics/mathematics
Presentation title(s): Correlation Research Between Hamstring Strength and Performance of Collegiate Football Players
Sarah Vanisacker, Newport, MI
Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Analyzing Lower Body Lifts and Their Impact on NCAA Division I Athletes
Brock VanManen, Jenison, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health
Maxwell VanZant, Lincoln Park, MI
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): Female Representation in The Works of Marco Polo
Jenna Vargas, Saginaw, MI
Senior majoring in management
Presentation title(s): Skepticism and Religion: How Faith Affects Philosophy
Jack Veverka, Saginaw, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): The Headwaters Region of the Pine River is Heavily Polluted with Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Well Above the City of Alma and the Community of Riverdale
Maria Vostrizansky, DeWitt, MI
Junior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): An Analysis of the Srebrenica Massacre: Diverging Philosophies of Justice in a Post-Genocide Society
Brianna Wallace, Detroit, MI
Junior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status
Jaime Weenink, Holland, MI
Senior majoring in business administration
Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan
Logan Williams, Waterford, MI
Sophomore majoring in art and design/new media studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Claire Wittlieff, Manistee, MI
Junior majoring in secondary education/English
Presentation title(s): The Way Home: The Presence and Form of Hauntology in Louise Erdrich’s The Night Watchman
Abigail Wohlfert, Fowler, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Comparison of Vascular Anatomy, Strain Patterns, and Ultimate Tensile Strength Across Cadaveric Achilles Tendons; and, Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge
Sarah Wronski, Macomb, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes
Rebecca Yates, Marquette, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents
Lindsey Zarka, Lansing, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”
Corey Zeneberg, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in new media studies/art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”