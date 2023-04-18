Honors Day 2023 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research

Students present the results of their research and projects in art and performance at the 27th annual Kapp Honors Day, a celebration of the liberal arts.

Nearly 140 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 27th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 6, 2023. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers.

In sessions spanning nearly eight hours, students perform in dance productions, give oral presentations of scholarly research, and lead poster discussions. With a multitude of the student body participating, other students are encouraged to attend as many presentations as possible both to support their fellow students and to learn from them.

Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):

George Amoako, Accra, Ghana

Junior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type

Connor Arens, White Lake, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Investigating the Hypoanalgesic Effects of Verbal Oaths on Pain Tolerance

Matt Arrigoni, Cottrellville, MI

Junior majoring in mathematics

Presentation title(s): Analysis of NCAA Division I Athlete Training Data

Victoria Austin, Rockford, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

Mia Bacigalupo, Bay City, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/educational studies

Presentation title(s): “You Look Like You Sweat Bacon Grease,” Experiences of Women Athletes on Instagram

Alexandra Baidoo, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga

Adam Baker, Sparta, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Merrick Bay, Farmington, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): Cocaine and Lead Exposure

Gabe Baynesan, Van Buren Township, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Ericka Bigham, Sterling, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Ischemic Preconditioning on Exercise Performance in Collegiate Cross Country Athletes

Lauryn Bishop, Detroit, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”; #Legit: Inclusive Social Media Training; and, Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Samuel Bjordahl, Show Low, AZ

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): An Investigation of the Portrayal of Intermittent Fasting on Instagram

Gabriel Brady, Hope, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga

Thomas Burns, Detroit, MI

Junior majoring in political science/psychology

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Allison Bush, Linden, MI

Junior majoring in political science/economics

Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen

Kianna Carpenter, Traverse City, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Anna Conklin, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Dallas Conn, Ithaca, MI

Sophomore majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Shelby Conrad, Chesterfield, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Nicole Crump, Hemlock, MI

Senior majoring in communication/business administration

Presentation title(s): Generational Homiletics

Henri D’Haene, Monroe, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Darcy Daenzer, Traverse City, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): The Moral Culpability of Willful Ignorance

Natalie DelaColina, Oswego, IL

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster; and, Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health

Kylie Demarets, Pocatello, ID

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Emily Diener, Lake Orion, MI

Senior majoring in computer science/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Erin Dodds, Weidman, MI

Senior majoring in sociology

Presentation title(s): Patriarchy is Bad for Our Health: A Review and Analysis of the Medical Sphere’s Treatment of Women

Connor Douma, Ada, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?

Savannah Doyle, Freeland, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health

Katherine Dunaway, Chicago, IL

Junior majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Mariah Dunkin, Vernon, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga

Cassidy Eelbode, Macomb, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Allyson Ehlert, Saginaw, MI

Junior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): An Analysis of Alma College’s Interfaith Program; and, The Relationships of Bodily Asymmetry, Body Composition, and Injury Risk in Collegiate Athletes

Alaina Ettema, Howell, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Unplugged: Explorations of Objectification Through Play, Absurdity, and Surrealism; and, Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Hannah Fairfield, Webberville, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Idealized Images on Self-Perception

Mallory Fenskie, Midland, MI

First-Year Student majoring in secondary education/history/social studies

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Noah Festerling, Allegan, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/political science

Presentation title(s): Who’s Fault Is It Anyway?: Emotion Regulation in Collegiate Doubles

Kylah Fischer, Brethren, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge

Sophie Flater, Rochester Hills, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): The Plant Shop: LGBTQ+ Representation in Media

Bernardo Flores, Quito, Ecuador

Junior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status

Sophie Fountain, Elwell, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga

Ava Frederickson, Alto, MI

Senior majoring in business administration/political science

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Grace Fryer, Wyoming, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type

Regina Galeeva, Kazan, Russia

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): Rethinking Women’s Role After World War II

Matthew Garland, Suwanee, GA

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): An Analysis of Alma College’s Interfaith Program

Sondes Gasmi, Teboulbou, Tunisia

Senior majoring in international business administration

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Global Economic Crises on Consumer Confidence and Spending Patterns

Ava Gillespie, Brownstown, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Cameron Goldie, Grand Blanc, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): Cocaine and Lead Exposure

Lucas Gratz, Prior Lake, MN

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Social Acceptance of the Ideal Self vs. the Actual Self

Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “Resistance to the Regime”: How “Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers” Decenters Patriarchal Violence; and, Post Mortem Instructions

Thea Gray, Lake Ann, MI

Senior majoring in biology/dance

Presentation title(s): Human Eye Color Prediction Using Allele-Specific PCR Assays

Kathleen Gregones, Westland, MI

Sophomore majoring in history

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Joshua Groves, Traverse City, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Madeline Hanauer, San Miguel, CA

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?

Jade Harbert, Stockbridge, MI

Senior majoring in computer science

Presentation title(s): An Exploration of Computer Vision

Balkiss Hedhli, Bizerte, Tunisia

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Willis Heiney, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Christopher Henry, Milford, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Coping Skills and Mental Health Among Individual Sport Athletes

Brooke Hetherington, Edmore, MI

Sophomore majoring in psychology/English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Elizabeth Hill, Allegan, MI

Senior majoring in marketing

Presentation title(s): Consumer Perspective of Businesses’ Commitment to Sustainability

Claire Hipps, St. Johns, MI

Senior majoring in economics/mathematics

Presentation title(s): Examining Millage Rate Data and Impacts on School Retention (2005-2021)

Weston Hirvela, Rochester Hills, MI

Junior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Kimberlyn Hollon-Morseau, Ionia, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Violent Actions of Settler Colonialism: Environmental Degradation, Law, and Violence Against Indigenous Women

Charlotte Howald, Freeland, MI

Sophomore majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Thermal Ecology of Thamnophis sirtalis sirtalis

Stephen Hyde, Ann Arbor, MI

Junior majoring in physics

Presentation title(s): Development and Testing of a Small Liquid-Fueled Rocket Engine

Chloe Johnson, Holland, MI

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen

Olivia Jones, Hastings, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Coping With Stress Among College Students Through Yoga

Asher Jordan, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater

Jacob Kelley, Hemlock, MI

Junior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): Simulations: A Causal Path to Becoming a Global Citizen

Alexander Kennedy, Pickford, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/history

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Nevada Kennedy, St. Louis, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Kaitlyn Kibler, Anchorage, AK

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

William Kidder, Shelby, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): Novel Products in the Heck Couplings of Dodecaborates to Aldehydes

Madeleine Kim, Grand Rapids, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast

Alexander Kingsley, Grand Ledge, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience/healthcare administration

Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status

JuliAnn Kirk, Grawn, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/dance

Presentation title(s): Dance: An Analysis and Application of the Creative Process; and, Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Eoin Knight, Midland, MI

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Paige Kohler, Northport, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies/biology

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents

Starr Koon, Manistee, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/art and design

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster; Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show; and, Differences in Memory Function Related to Traumatic Events

Aynslee Koutz, St. Louis, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): Law and Memory

Stephanie Krueger, Howell, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Brenden Kurtze, Lakeview, MI

Junior majoring in engineering science

Presentation title(s): Development and Testing of a Small Liquid-Fueled Rocket Engine

Corbin Lantzer, Kalkaska, MI

Senior majoring in music

Presentation title(s): A Theology of Worship

Leia Lehrer, Milford, MI

Sophomore majoring in art and design/dance

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Ezra Leppanen, DeWitt, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Calius Lewis, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Soul Seed

Ruby Lovasz, Clio, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Genotyping and Metabolic Responses to a Fatiguing Protocol for Estimation of Fiber Type

Andrew Ludden, Farmingtn Hills, MI

Junior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status

Savannah Martin, Otisville, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Ryan McNiff, Norton Shores, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Angela Mish, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan; and, Display Responses of Galapagos Lava Lizards in Response to Male Epaulet Manipulations

Jullian Mlasko, West Branch, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?

Regan Mockerman, Wyoming, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Abigail Mooney, Oxford, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

Brooklynn Mulvaine, Marion, OH

Sophomore majoring in sociology

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Emma Neyer, Alma, MI

Junior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): Display Responses of Galapagos Lava Lizards in Response to Male Epaulet Manipulations

Aubrey North, St. Johns, MI

Senior majoring in anthropology/history

Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast; and, Case Studies of the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act

Danielle Nykanen, Farmingtn Hills, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Cannabinoids Influence on Eating Motivation in Rodents

Charlayne-Aye Olegario, Trenton, MI

Sophomore majoring in art and design/English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23: Dichotomy

Claire Peterson, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/philosophy

Presentation title(s): Duties After Love; and, “That Gave Me an Ick”: The Presence of Disgust in Romantic Relationships

Ayla Piggott, Flushing, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

Audrey Plouffe, Flint, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge

Abigail Potocki, Orlando, FL

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Environmental Communication and Dance

Trinity Pung, DeWitt, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?

Kiersten Rebhun, Greenville, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Does Smart Phone Use Negatively Affect Cumulative Grade Point Average in Alma College Students?

Drew Riches, Belding, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/history/special education

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Peyton Ried, Mason, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Using Movement Data from Division I Collegiate Athletics to Predict a Variety of Outcomes

Sophia Romain, East Lansing, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience/psychology

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine-Containing Pre-Workout on Perception of Self and Time

Madison Rosenow, Boyne City, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Pulmonary Function In Alma College Students Who Use E-cigarettes

Mason Russo, Walker, MI

Senior majoring in history/philosophy

Presentation title(s): Intellectual Influences: The French Constitution of 1791

Carlie Scott, South Rockwood, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health

Gi Shrewsbury, Manchester, MI

Senior majoring in music/history

Presentation title(s): Putting History into the Ether: Reflections on Two Years of the Histories and Mysteries Podcast

Hannah Solomon, Charlevoix, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/English

Presentation title(s): Ebb and Flow: PTSD and ACEs in Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (2019); and, Eating Disorders: Education and Protective Factors for Young Adults

Ella Squier, Potterville, MI

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Katelyn Steih, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in English/world languages and cultures

Presentation title(s): Digital Universes and Viral Verses: An Exploration of Tensions Within the “Instapoetry” of Rupi Kaur, Alicia Cook and Yrsa Daley-Ward

Summer Stoldt, Imlay City, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater

Chelsea Swartzle, Okemos, MI

Sophomore majoring in political science/sociology

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Gavin Swiecicki, Bay City, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): Analyzing the Genetic Context Surrounding Single Nucleotide Mutations

Amanda Szymborski, Holt, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

Kiersten Taylor, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Katrina Thomsen, Sidney, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): SPE-HPLC Analysis of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater; and, Thermal Ecology of Thamnophis sirtalis sirtalis

Mara Tiernan, Marshall, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Remembering Velsicol: Responding to the Historical PBB Disaster

Adrika Tomica, Newberry, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Therapy Dogs Intervention on Student Nurses’ Blood Pressure

Greysen Tomlinson, Zeeland, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies/theatre

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents

Nicholas Trout, Mason, MI

Senior majoring in physics/mathematics

Presentation title(s): Correlation Research Between Hamstring Strength and Performance of Collegiate Football Players

Sarah Vanisacker, Newport, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Analyzing Lower Body Lifts and Their Impact on NCAA Division I Athletes

Brock VanManen, Jenison, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Night Shift: Effects on Nurses’ Sleep and Mental Health

Maxwell VanZant, Lincoln Park, MI

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): Female Representation in The Works of Marco Polo

Jenna Vargas, Saginaw, MI

Senior majoring in management

Presentation title(s): Skepticism and Religion: How Faith Affects Philosophy

Jack Veverka, Saginaw, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): The Headwaters Region of the Pine River is Heavily Polluted with Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Well Above the City of Alma and the Community of Riverdale

Maria Vostrizansky, DeWitt, MI

Junior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): An Analysis of the Srebrenica Massacre: Diverging Philosophies of Justice in a Post-Genocide Society

Brianna Wallace, Detroit, MI

Junior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Coping and Bereavement Outcomes in a U.S. College Student Sample: Examining the Moderating Role of Generational Status

Jaime Weenink, Holland, MI

Senior majoring in business administration

Presentation title(s): Farm to Table: Research into the Experience of Agricultural Migrant Labor in Central Michigan

Logan Williams, Waterford, MI

Sophomore majoring in art and design/new media studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Claire Wittlieff, Manistee, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/English

Presentation title(s): The Way Home: The Presence and Form of Hauntology in Louise Erdrich’s The Night Watchman

Abigail Wohlfert, Fowler, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Comparison of Vascular Anatomy, Strain Patterns, and Ultimate Tensile Strength Across Cadaveric Achilles Tendons; and, Effects of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training on Metabolic and Cardiovascular Responses to a Glucose Challenge

Sarah Wronski, Macomb, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Stress of Expecting Mothers Before and After Birthing Classes

Rebecca Yates, Marquette, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Diet on the Sensitivity of Hyalella azteca to De-icing Agents

Lindsey Zarka, Lansing, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”

Corey Zeneberg, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies/art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2022-23 “Dichotomy”





