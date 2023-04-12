Top Attorney to Address Alma Graduates

Alma College’s 136th commencement ceremony takes place at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 in the Hogan Center’s Art Smith Arena.

ALMA ­— Eric P. Blackhurst, a member of the Alma College Class of 1983, member of the college’s Board of Trustees, and a top attorney for The Dow Chemical Company, will deliver the keynote address at Alma College’s 136th year commencement ceremony.

Over 300 students will participate in the ceremony at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the campus’s Hogan Center, in Art Smith Arena.

“We are delighted to have Eric Blackhurst speaking to graduating seniors this year,” said Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. “Since his own commencement, Eric served Alma College as well as communities of the mid-Michigan area. He is an advocate for an Alma liberal arts education and a model of its depth and breadth, as a gifted attorney whose many other talents include jewelry-making and expertise in wine as a sommelier. I believe our students will benefit greatly from hearing what he has to say.”

While at Alma, Blackhurst was a member of many campus organizations and was awarded the Barlow Trophy, the highest honor for a graduating senior. Upon his graduation, he continued his education at the University of Kentucky Law School, obtaining his Juris Doctor degree in 1986.

Blackhurst joined Dow more than 30 years ago and has served in a number of key roles, including his current position as associate general counsel of corporate transactions. A native of Midland, he has been involved in many local and nonprofit community groups that serve the mid-Michigan area, including MyMichigan Health, the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Michigan and the Alma College Board of Trustees. Blackhurst joined the Alma College Board in 2011 and served as chair for four years from 2018 to 2022.

In addition to delivering the keynote address at Alma’s commencement, Blackhurst will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.