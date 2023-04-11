Kapp Prize Awarded to Top Student Presentations

Research on humanities, natural and social sciences receive recognition at annual event.

ALMA — Student presentations on objectification of women, liquid-fueled rocket engines and legislation affecting Native populations were chosen for recognition at Alma College’s 27th annual Kapp Honors Day, held on April 6.

Lainie Ettema, Stephen Hyde and Aubrey North were recipients of the Ronald O. Kapp Honors Day Prize for their outstanding Honors Day presentations in the humanities, natural sciences and social sciences, respectively.

The prize is named for the late Ronald O. Kapp, who was an Alma College biology professor for 32 years and vice president of academic affairs for 20 years.

Ettema, an art and design major from Howell, presented “Unplugged: Explorations of Objectification Through Play, Absurdity, and Surrealism.”

In her study, Ettema used oil, sculpture and installation to “evoke a visceral response — one that reflects how it feels to be a woman in a deeply rooted patriarchal culture. … (W)omen’s heads become 1950s kitchen appliances, bodies disappear into a mere suggestion of a figure, women are reduced to disjointed forms and hands serve as anonymous beings in and of themselves.”

Ettema’s project was sponsored by Jillian Dickson, assistant professor of art and design.

Hyde, a physics major from Ann Arbor, presented “Development and Testing of a Small Liquid-Fueled Rocket Engine.”

In his project, Hyde designed, constructed and tested a small rocket engine, in order to understand “the science behind traditional rocket engines, as well as the numerous other systems that must work together to ensure that the engine runs properly.”

Hyde’s study was sponsored by Victor Argueta-Diaz, associate professor of physics and pre-engineering coordinator.

North, an anthropology/history double-major from St. Johns, presented “Case Studies of the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).”

In her project, North explored “the historical battle leading up to (NAGPRA) and the inevitable impact that the legislation would have and continues to have on Native communities and federal agencies.”

North’s study was sponsored by Kristin Olbertson, associate professor of history and pre-law coordinator.

A panel of judges from each division selected the prize winners after assessing the presentations for quality of scholarship as well as how well the materials were presented. The prize is open to all students and groups.