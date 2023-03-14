A message from President Abernathy to the campus community

On Monday, March 13, an Alma College student passed away following a medical episode in a residence hall room.

Alma College has extended condolences to the family and will hold opportunities for the campus community to gather and reflect at Dunning Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Resources and support for students, staff and faculty are available 24/7 through the Listening Ear Crisis Line, at (989) 772-2918 and the Gratiot Integrated Health counselor line, at (800) 622-5583. Additional resources and support are available through Wilcox Health Center, Alma College Spirituality and Service, the Provost’s Office and college staff.

Alma College is a small, residential college, and as such, the passing of a student hits our community especially hard. I ask our entire campus community — students, staff, faculty, alumni, supporters and others — to support one another at this difficult time.