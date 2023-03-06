Alma College to Help Finlandia University Students Continue Their College Education

Application process to be expedited and other arrangements made following university’s announced closure.

ALMA — Alma College will expedite its application process for students at Finlandia University, which is closing this following spring semester after 126 years of operation in Hancock, the college announced this week.

Alma College will accept all the transcripted credits earned by Finlandia students at that institution, and count those credits towards a degree from Alma, under the Alma College Transfer Credit Policy.

Additionally, Alma College said the application process will be expedited to ensure students a smooth transition. Admissions counselors will work directly with Finlandia students to provide personalized attention and to evaluate and support their individual needs regarding academic program planning and course registration.

Finally, Alma will create a financial aid package for Finlandia students consistent with that of an incoming Alma student. Competitive scholarships are available to transfer students based on merit, interest and housing.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Finlandia students who may be considering enrollment at Alma College,” said Ebony Dixon, associate vice president of graduate and professional enrollment. “We want to assure all students that they will receive as much assistance as possible to make the transition to Alma an easy process.”

Finlandia students considering Alma can find more information at alma.edu/transfer. The web page includes details on transferring, tuition and fees, scholarships and affordability, and more.

Students who are considering making Alma College their transfer destination can contact Dixon at (989) 463-7113 or dixonel@alma.edu.