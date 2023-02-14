A message from President Abernathy to the campus community

Alma College joins the Michigan State University community in grief and sorrow after three students were killed and five students seriously injured in a shooting on campus Monday evening.

Such attacks are abhorrent and senseless. Please join me in sending our prayers to all in the Spartan community who have endured this unacceptable act of violence, which has become all too common in our country.

A college or university campus should be a place of learning, engagement and community where opportunity is provided and lives are transformed. Alma College is committed to ensuring that our campus is a safe and welcoming place for students, faculty, staff and guests.

Students, staff and faculty should, as always, determine their own needs in terms of the stress they are under. We know that many in our community are connected to Michigan State and the Lansing area, and that these events are triggering for many reasons. If you are grieving or otherwise traumatized, know that you are not alone. Alma offers the following resources during difficult times like this:

Wilcox Health Center has added Let’s Talk appointments, which are a chance to talk with counselors without committing to traditional therapy. Let’s Talk is open to all Alma College students and is free and confidential. Sign up online , using passcode almaCWC to log in. Select “Schedule a Let’s Talk” and pick a time to schedule.

Dunning Memorial Chapel is open 24/7 as a safe space on campus and staff will be available to meet with students. The Rev. Alissa Davis, campus chaplain, can be reached via call or text at 989-465-7279, and the Rev. Dr. Andrew Pomerville, senior chaplain, is available at 517-927-5260.

Alma College offers all employees and their family members access to an Employee Assistance Program through New Directions. Visit the EAP webpage for more information.

Alma College utilizes a campus alert system that can reach students, faculty and staff with immediate, time-sensitive information or announcements using campus phones, cell phones, email and text messaging. The Campus Safety Office, located in Tyler-Van Dusen building, is open 24 hours, seven days a week and staffed with trained personnel from STT Security, a nationwide security organization.

My door remains open to you all. I can be reached at abernathyj@alma.edu or via cell phone at 989-388-9235.

— Jeff