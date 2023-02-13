Alma + O’Neill Fellowship Offers New Pathway for Graduate Students

Alma College graduates receive application fee waiver, reduced tuition, thanks to new program

The Indiana University Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and Alma College are proud to announce a new partnership that gives Alma graduates an opportunity to pursue a graduate education with one of the nation’s premier schools of public affairs.

Through the newly formed Alma + O’Neill Fellowship, qualified Alma College graduates are eligible to receive an application fee waiver, with admitted students awarded a 25 percent tuition reduction toward their program of choice.

“The master’s programs at the O’Neill School equip students with not only the education but also the real-world experience to lead change and make a real difference,” said O’Neill School Dean Siân Mooney. “To create an opportunity for more students to earn a graduate degree here only builds upon O’Neill’s goal to lead for the greater good.”

The O’Neill School offers top-ranked curriculum areas and the No. 1 Master of Public Affairs (MPA) Program in the nation with graduate programs that include:

“Central to the mission of Alma College is to provide our students with the interdisciplinary education needed to be a lifelong learner,” said Janie Diels, interim provost at Alma College. “This agreement provides a pathway for students to continue to pursue their educational goals after they graduate from Alma, which is in line with our mission. We look forward to this collaboration and in partnering together to make a difference in the lives of students.”

Alma + O’Neill Fellowship recipients must have completed an undergraduate degree from Alma College and meet O’Neill School admissions requirements, including strong academic performance, a demonstrated commitment to service and a record of involvement and leadership both on campus and in the community.

About the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs

The O’Neill School is a world leader in public and environmental affairs and is the largest of public administration and public policy in the United States. In the 2023, “Best Graduate Public Affairs Programs” by U.S. News & World Report, the O’Neill School ranks first in the country. Five of its specialty programs are ranked in the top-five listings, including nonprofit management, ranked first.

About Alma College

Alma College offers a personalized education that allows you to create new knowledge through academic research, expand your horizons with global study initiatives, supplement your academic studies with relevant experiential learning opportunities and indulge your artistic and athletic yearnings while completing your degree on time. U.S. News & World Report in 2023 ranked Alma College among its “Best Value Schools” and “Top Performers on Social Mobility.”