Board of Trustees Approve Faculty Tenure, Promotions for 2023-24 Academic Year

Harfmann, Yates receive tenure; Olbertson promoted to professor

ALMA — The Alma College Board of Trustees, at its January board meeting, approved faculty tenure and promotions, effective with the 2023-24 academic year.

Brianna Harfmann ’11, an assistant professor of integrative physiology and health science, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2017, Harfmann has a doctoral degree in physiology from the University of Kentucky. Her expertise is in circadian rhythms and skeletal muscle glucose metabolism.

Peggy Yates, an assistant professor of education and program director of Special Education Teacher Preparation, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2013, Yates has a doctoral degree in education from the University of Michigan-Flint. Her expertise is in special education instruction.

Kristin Olbertson, an associate professor of history and coordinator of the Pre-Law Program, was promoted to the rank of professor. Hired in 2006, Olbertson has a doctoral degree in history from the University of Michigan. Her expertise is in United States history through the Reconstruction era, as well as U.S. legal, Constitutional and women’s history.

Trustees approved the awarding of emeritus status, effective with the 2023-24 academic year, to Murray Gross, the Charles A. Dana Professor of Music, who was hired in 2004 and tenured in 2014. Trustees also approved the awarding of emeritus status to Nicholas Dixon, the Elma C. and Wesley C. Dykstra Professor of Philosophy, who was hired in 1986 and tenured in 2002.