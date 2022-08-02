Administrator Hire Strengthens Support for Students, Faculty, Staff

A longtime, visionary executive leader has been hired to serve as associate vice president for human resources/deputy Title IX coordinator.

ALMA — Alma College has hired Kelley Peatross to serve as associate vice president for human resources/deputy Title IX coordinator. Peatross is an expert in the field of education and human resources, with extensive experience in corporate and education administration, including higher education. She will begin her duties on Sept. 6.

“I have long admired the Alma College mission, tradition and its values-driven culture,” Peatross said. “We have tremendous opportunities, through human resources and Title IX, to continue to advance Alma College as a destination for students to receive a top-tier interdisciplinary education in a liberal arts setting and for staff and faculty to work. I look forward to joining the team.”

In her role, Peatross will report to the chief operating officer/senior vice president for administration and develop strategies related to employee engagement, well-being, satisfaction, organizational development, talent acquisition, professional development and total rewards. Working in conjunction with leaders across the college, Peatross will lead initiatives for HR that drive the attraction, retention, and development of a talented, diverse, and high-performance workforce.

Peatross is also responsible for international employee visa processing functions at Alma College, and the overall administration and coordination of the civil rights, Title IX and sexual harassment policies, and to ensure gender equity in all programs and activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with such a wide background in leadership as Kelley Peatross to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture at Alma College,” President Jeff Abernathy said.

“She understands the importance of this role and will lead the college’s efforts as we strive to be the employer of choice in this region.”

For the last eight years, Peatross has served in various roles at the Great Lakes Bay Region of Consumers Energy — Michigan’s largest electric and natural public utility company — including director of community and public affairs.

Prior to coming to Consumers, Peatross worked at Saginaw Public Schools, a district with a $34.2 million annual budget, 425 faculty and staff and a student body of 8,500. There, she served as assistant superintendent for human resources, labor relations and support services, as well as interim superintendent/chief executive officer.

In 2018, Peatross served as a trustee on the Board of Trustees at Delta College, a community college network based in Saginaw with more than 800 faculty members and an enrollment of 10,000-plus.

Peatross earned a Ph.D. in education administration and leadership and an M.A. in educational leadership and human resources, both from Western Michigan University. She has a B.A. in human resources and psychology from Spring Arbor University.