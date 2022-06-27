Alma College Recognized for Excellence by Colleges of Distinction

Business, education and nursing programs specifically receive plaudits.

ALMA — Alma College has been recognized for its commitment to prepare graduates who think critically, serve generously, lead purposefully and live responsibly by Colleges of Distinction, a guide for college-bound students. Alma has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, Michigan College of Distinction, and Christian College of Distinction.

In addition to the overall honor, Alma’s undergraduate business, education and nursing programs received 2022-2023 national endorsements. It is the 15th consecutive year that Alma College has been recognized by the national guide.

“We are pleased to see the commitment of the entire Alma College community rewarded by this recognition from Colleges of Distinction,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “It underscores the dedication of those involved in our academic programs and student experiences, who work tirelessly to ensure an active learning and supportive residential environment for each individual student on our campus.”

The 2022-23 edition of Colleges of Distinction highlights Alma College for excellence in classroom teaching and its high-impact student-centered programs — including research opportunities, first-year experiences and seminars, service- and community-based learning and capstone courses and projects.

“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they are most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals.

“Alma College’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success,” Creel continued. “The effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at Alma. We’re inspired by the ways in which Alma immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years.”

Selected schools are required to adhere to four distinctions — engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities and successful outcomes. The selection process also includes a review of each institution’s first-year experience, general education program, strategic plan, career development and satisfaction measures.

“Alma College is at its best when it’s working with students who don’t have all the answers, but love to ask the questions. A beautiful residential college located in the middle of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Alma College offers an individualized education through which each student is encouraged to identify personal and professional goals as they chart a path for the future,” Colleges of Distinction notes.