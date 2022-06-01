2022 Graduates Earn President’s Outstanding Senior Award

Five Alma College seniors – Peyton Erndteman, Margaret McMahon, Sean Pauley, Tatyana Spaulding and Madeline Wagner – were recognized as the Class of 2022 Outstanding Senior Award recipients by Dr. Jeff Abernathy, Alma’s president. The award is given annually to the graduating seniors with the highest grade point average.

Those students who have completed four full fall and winter terms at Alma College and demonstrated scholastic superiority are eligible to receive the President’s Outstanding Senior Award. The students each received a certificate of their achievement.

Those students receiving the award are:

Peyton Erndteman of Norton Shores, majored in integrative physiology and health science. She is a graduate of Mona Shores High School.

Margaret McMahon of Merrill, majored in secondary education/English. She is a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Sean Pauley of Grand Rapids, majored in new media studies. He is a graduate of Catholic Central High School.

Tatyana Spaulding of Freeland, majored in religious studies. She is a graduate of Freeland High School.

Madeline Wagner of Flat Rock, majored in English. She is a graduate of Summit Academy High School.