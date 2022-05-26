President’s Cup Awarded for 2021-22

Students honored for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

Sixty-six Alma College students — 33 first-year students, 25 sophomores and eight juniors — were recently awarded the President’s Cup for the 2021-22 academic year. Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma College for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the award.

The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.

The following students were honored:

Emma Adams, first-year student of Valparaiso, IN, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Charlayne-Aye Olegario, first-year student of Trenton, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Lydia Back, first-year student of Clarkston, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Isabelle Banks, sophomore of Woodinville, WA, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Jason Beaudoin, first-year student of Petoskey, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Riley Bender, first-year student of Springfield, OH, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Krysta Bennett, first-year student of Howard City, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Ella Bright, sophomore of Sturgis, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Sophia Cooney, sophomore of Ludington, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Lucas Cooper, sophomore of Harrison, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Carlee Corinth, sophomore of Newberry, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Brenden Coulter, sophomore of Roscommon, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Courtney Cowen, sophomore of Port Washington, WI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Cody Deisler, first-year student of Empire, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Danielle Dumoulin, sophomore of Goodrich, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Alexandra Erbe, first-year student of Mason, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Alaina Ettema, junior of Howell, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

Noah Festerling, sophomore of Allegan, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Grace Fryer, sophomore of Wyoming, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Ava Gilbert, first-year student of Rockford, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Christina Harbin, sophomore of Gaylord, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Adam Harp, first-year student of Novi, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Shayla Hengesbach, first-year student of Westphalia, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Claire Hipps, sophomore of Lansing, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Charlotte Howald, first-year student of Freeland, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Stephanie Jones, junior of Kalkaska, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Ava Kelly, first-year student of Rogers City, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Ainsley Kinney, first-year student of Fort Gratiot, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Rebecca Kobylas, sophomore of Milford, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Emily Lanning, first-year student of Cincinnati, OH, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Ella Lavey, sophomore of East Lansing, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Brooke Leroux, first-year student of Norton Shores, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Will Maginity, first-year student of Boyne City, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Shannon McGlynn, first-year student of Rochester Hills, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Courtney McPhail, first-year student of Madison Heights, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Madelaine McShannock, sophomore of Harbor Springs, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Audrey Merrifield, first-year student of Kent City, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Evan Metiva, sophomore of Midland, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Dalanie Mott, first-year student of Alma, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Tanaka Muchipisi, first-year student of Sububurs, Zimbabwe, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Megan Neeley, first-year student of West Bloomfield, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Sebastian Nolte, first-year student of Royal Oak, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Emily Patzkowsky, sophomore of Mattawan, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Claire Peterson, junior of Alma, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

Audrey Plouffe, junior of Flint, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

Matthew Przepiora, first-year student of Bay City, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Autumn Rath, sophomore of Alma, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Mike Ravn, sophomore of Kalamazoo, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Kayleigh Reilly, junior of Mt. Pleasant, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

Madison Ryan, first-year student of Rio Rancho, NM, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Reneigh Sandmann, first-year student of Baroda, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Caleb Schuring, sophomore of Portage, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Briana Scillion, sophomore of Troy, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Joanna Scorziello, first-year student of Grand Rapids, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Abbey Short, sophomore of Monee, IL, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Samuel Sircely, first-year student of Gaylord, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Brenna Smith, sophomore of South Haven, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Katelyn Steih, junior of Midland, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

Chelsea Swartzle, first-year student of Okemos, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Gavin Swiecicki, junior of Bay City, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.

William Troxell, sophomore of Shepherd, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Abigail Walton, first-year student of Holland, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Jasper Wanta, first-year student of Grand Rapids, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Skye Wilcox, first-year student of Jackson, MI, received a First Year President’s Cup.

Haylee Williams, sophomore of Pinckney, MI, received a Second Year President’s Cup.

Rebecca Yates, junior of Marquette, MI, received a Third Year President’s Cup.