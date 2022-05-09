New Members Inducted into Phi Beta Kappa for 2022

Nine Alma College students have been selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious scholastic honorary society. The newest members were inducted during an in-person ceremony on April 13 at Zimmerman Hall, in the college’s Wright Leppien Opera House.

Among those in attendance were President Jeff Abernathy, as well as faculty members who are members of Phi Beta Kappa. Several students who were inducted last year attended this year’s event, including three who were inducted as juniors last year: Kathryn Kildea of St. Clair Shores, Lauren Smit of Midland, and Eleanor Smith of Rochester Hills.

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes excellence in liberal education, stressing intellectual discipline and achievement. Members are selected on the basis of their outstanding academic achievement in the traditional arts, sciences and humanities. Eligibility requires at least a 3.75 grade point average (GPA) for a junior and a 3.50 GPA for a senior. Among other requirements are proficiency in college mathematics and a second language.

This year marks the 43rd anniversary of Alma College’s chapter, which was founded in 1979. The college’s Eta Chapter is one of 290 in the United States and one of eight in Michigan.

The following people were inducted: