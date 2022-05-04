Honors Day 2022 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research
Students present the results of their research and projects in art and performance at the 26th annual Kapp Honors Day, a celebration of the liberal arts.
More than 100 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 26th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 7, 2022. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers.
In sessions spanning nearly eight hours, students perform in dance productions, give oral presentations of scholarly research, and lead poster discussions. With a multitude of the student body participating, other students are encouraged to attend as many presentations as possible both to support their fellow students and to learn from them.
Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):
Miranda Aldrich, Elwell, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction
Lillian Anderson, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Use of Acetaminophen in College Athletes
Kathryn Bailey, Commerce Township, MI
Senior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, Ramblings for the Mythological and Moon-Obsessed: A Thesis in Poetry
Ledimbari “Juno” Barina, Detroit, MI
First-year student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Meghan Bartlett, Breckenridge, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Who is Looking: The Male and Female Gaze
Clara Beck, Bath, MI
Senior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): Reading into Diversity: The Importance of Diverse Literature for All Children
Laura Beckman, Marquette, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals
Megan Blair, Perrinton, MI
Senior majoring in nursing/psychology
Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again
Elizabeth Bomodi, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms
Emma Browne, Sumner, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Therapeutic Effects of Dry Needling
Thomas Burns, Detroit, MI
Sophomore majoring in political science/psychology
Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy
Allison Bush, Linden, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy
Abigail Cavanaugh, Gaylord, MI
Senior majoring in management/history
Presentation title(s): Murder, Media, and Protests: What The New York Times Missed About the Deaths of James Powell (1964) and George Floyd (2020), and the Protests Immediately Following
Madison Chapin, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Potential Sex Differences in Bone Strength: A Cadaveric Study
Kristin Cline, Shepherd, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction
Baileigh Connolly, Caledonia, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Olivia Creevy, Zeeland, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes
Madelaine Crum, Troy, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals
Justice Cuddie, Rogers City, MI
First-year student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Ashley Dehetre, Highland, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals
Joseph Devroy, Fenton, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Nicholas Dilly, Vicksburg, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again
Brady Douma, Ada, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Use of Acetaminophen in College Athletes
Anya Duxbury, Birmingham, England
Exchange student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, How Should Anthropology Move Into The Future?
Madison Dyer, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/educational studies
Presentation title(s): Investigating the Relationship Between Visuospatial Ability and Reading Ability
Madasyn Edsall, Hemlock, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Amanda Efaw, Ithaca, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Priscilia Enehiroana, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again
Peyton Erndteman, Norton Shores, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Ischemic Preconditioning During Passive and Active Warm-Ups on Endurance Performance
Alaina “Lainie” Ettema, Howell, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, No One Needs a Douche; Causes and Implications of Vaginal Douching and How it Sustains Patriarchal Oppression
Erin Ezell, Fenton, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): The Role of Imagery in Weight Training
Noah Festerling, Allegan, MI
Junior majoring in psychology/political science
Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy
Hannah Fleming, Rogers City, MI
Senior majoring in education
Presentation title(s): Relationship Between Socioeconomic Status and Academic Achievement
Grace Fryer, Wyoming, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Metabolic Response to Fiber Typing Fatigue Protocol and Correlation with ACTN3 Genotype
Mason Gardner, Boyne City, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Two Validation Studies of a Wrist Blood Pressure Device
Elizabeth Gotaas, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in neuroscience/psychology
Presentation title(s): Examining the Influence of Melittin on Pain and Memory Acquisition
Julia Gotaas, Alma, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Examining the Influence of Melittin on Pain and Memory Acquisition
Athelia Gray, Lake Ann, MI
Senior majoring in biology/dance
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI
Junior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, ‘Be the Master Chief to My Cortana!’: How Sexist Tropes in Video Games Shape Mens’ View of Women
Haden Gross, Lapeer, MI
Junior majoring in secondary education/English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Madison Hall, Greenville, MI
Junior majoring in political science/history
Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy
Mariem Hamdi, Nabuel, Tunisia
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy
Kristina Her, Warren, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): Kuv Yog Hmoob
Alexis Hereza, Okemos, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Therapeutic Effects of Dry Needling
Mackenzie Hetzler, Auburn Hills, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction
Claire Hipps, Lansing, MI
Junior majoring in economics/mathematics
Presentation title(s): The Impact of Sector-Specific Interventions on Sustainable Energy Trends in Michigan (1998-2019)
Weston Hirvela, Rochester Hills, MI
Sophomore majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Ashlyn Holland, Perrinton, MI
Junior majoring in secondary education/English
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Kaissidy Homolka, Petersburg, MI
Senior majoring in anthropology
Presentation title(s): What The Girl on Fire and the Cosmic Beings Have in Common: An Analysis of Film and Audience Culture Through a Fourth Wave Feminist Lens
Stephen Hyde, Ann Arbor, MI
Sophomore majoring in physics
Presentation title(s): Trapping of E. coli Bacteria Using Optical Tweezers
Chloe Johnson, Holland, MI
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy
Blake Jonassen, Muskegon, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Role of Marginalized Identities on Academic Achievement and Disengagement
Emma Kenny, Sterling Heights, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
JuliAnn Kirk, Grand Rapids, MI
Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body; and, choreographed the dance titled ‘Bat-Signal’
Carson Koziel, Plainfield, IL
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature
Rachel Kuczajda, Pinckney, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms
Madeline Kugler, Williamston, MI
Senior majoring in management
Presentation title(s): Event Planning: An Industry Analysis of a Post Covid-19 Future
Joshua Lang, Sebewaing, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes
Sydney Lopez, Oscoda, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Student Choreographed ‘i am brave’
Luke Losie, Farmington Hills, MI
Senior majoring in philosophy/history
Presentation title(s): Scientific Defeatism: Kuhn’s Paradigmatic View of Science
Ruby Lovasz, Clio, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Metabolic Response to Fiber Typing Fatigue Protocol and Correlation with ACTN3 Genotype
Madelyn Lowney, Davisburg, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show; and, Differences in EMDR Therapy for Adults and Children
Amelia Lytle, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/dance
Presentation title(s): Can College Age Men and Women be ‘Just Friends?’; and, Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Alexandria Maas, Olivet, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Poetry Reading: The Words I Played with Wildly
John McDonald, Jackson, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students
Danten McFate, Haslett, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes; and, How Ischemic Preconditioning Occlusion Pressures Affect Male Soccer Players
Shannon McGlynn, Rochester Hills, MI
First-year student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Alexandra Mithen, Livonia, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Lung Function in Competitive, Collegiate Dancers
Rachel Moran, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals
Genevieve Morand, Livonia, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Brendan Murdie, Novi, MI
Senior majoring in history/political science
Presentation title(s): Deteriorating Democracies: Convergence, Distrust, and Right-Wing Populism; The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature; and, What Made Stonewall Different: Our Public Memory and the Political Goals of Stonewall
Prarthita Nath, Gurugram, India
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature
Sylvia Neph, Bear Lake, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Two Validation Studies of a Wrist Blood Pressure Device
Jackson Nordbeck, Livonia, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Chronic Effects of Ischemic Preconditioning on 1.5 Mile Run and Blood Flow
Danielle Nykanen, Farmington Hills, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Determining the Effects of Race and Ethnicity on Eating Disorder Prevalence in Athletes
Charlayne-Aye Olegario, Trenton, MI
First-year student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Niki Osakue, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again
Jennifer Ostrowski, Northville, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students
McKenna Owens, St. Clair, MI
Junior majoring in physics
Presentation title(s): Affordable Disease Detection: ‘Lab-On-A-Chip’
Miranda Patterson, South Bend, IN
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Sean Pauley, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in new media studies
Presentation title(s): Framing Vaccination: Analyzing COVID-19 Vaccine Discourse on Twitter; and, The Marketplace of Bad Ideas: Examining Twitter’s Changing Content Moderation Policy
Elizabeth Pechota, Cadillac, MI
Senior majoring in theatre
Presentation title(s): Appropriation of Eastern Religion in Spiritual Circles; and, It’s a Man’s Man’s World: Dramatic Depictions of Female Rage and Revenge
Tayron Peebles, Richton Park, IL
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms
Audrey Plouffe, Flint, MI
Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Limb Hemodynamic Responses to a Single Bout of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training
Jack Poling, Portland, OR
Senior majoring in secondary education/mathematics
Presentation title(s): Investigating Impacts of Professional Development on High School Physics Teachers’ Collaboration and Lesson Planning
Nicholas Przeslawski, Farmington, MI
Senior majoring in history/physics
Presentation title(s): Trapping of E. coli Bacteria Using Optical Tweezers
Zachary Pung, Portland, MI
Senior majoring in mathematics/physics
Presentation title(s): How Different Patterns Affect Corneal Measurements
Anika Ried, Mason, MI
Junior majoring in world languages and cultures/political science
Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature
Emily Rivera, Rochester Hills, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body
Jordan Robertson, South Lyon, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction
Alexis Russell, Williamston, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/psychology
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Ischemic Preconditioning During Passive and Active Warm-Ups on Endurance Performance
Chloe Sandborn, Lansing, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Relation of Military Sexual Trauma and Veteran Suicide
Malece Sanders, Jackson, MI
Senior majoring in art and design/English
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Grace Schmidt, Johnsburg, IL
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction
Dylan Seaton, Clyde, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students
Rakkshet Singhaal, Delhi, India
Senior majoring in political science/economics
Presentation title(s): Achieving Microfoundation by Correcting for Income Relativity and Using Representative Group Model
Jessica Skinner, Grand Haven, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): PCOS: The Disease That Affects Many but is Understood by None
Brenna Smith, South Haven, MI
Sophomore majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Effect of Fidgets on Attention Task Performances
Samantha Smith, Waterford, MI
Senior majoring in art and design/new media studies
Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show
Tatyana Spaulding, Freeland, MI
Senior majoring in religious studies
Presentation title(s): A Stand for Theodicy
Katelyn Steih, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in English/world languages and cultures
Presentation title(s): The Power of Protest Music: Cosmopolitan Themes in Hozier Songs
Alec Strick, South Lyon, MI
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy
Kaitlyn Stymiest, Auburn, MI
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy
Sara Swaneck, Hartland, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/sociology
Presentation title(s): Intolerance of Uncertainty and Threat Sensitivity in Liberals and Conservatives
Gavin Swiecicki, Bay City, MI
Senior majoring in biochemistry
Presentation title(s): Transferring the Magnetosome Island of Magnetospirillum magneticum to Escherichia coli
Hadyn Terwilliger, Weidman, MI
Senior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): Habitat Use and Spatial Ecology of Eastern Garter Snakes
Greysen Tomlinson, Zeeland, MI
Junior majoring in environmental studies/theatre
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Sodium Chloride on Population Growth of Hyalella azteca: Too Salty for Sex?
Kaitlyn Verbrugge, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in business administration/economics
Presentation title(s): Analysis of the Economic Impacts of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Africa
Madeline Wagner, Flat Rock, MI
Senior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’
Natalie Walsh, Wyandotte, MI
Senior majoring in biochemistry/psychology
Presentation title(s): Effect of Fidgets on Attention Task Performances
Foster Weiss, DeWitt, MI
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy
Emily West, Lansing, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): The Interaction Between Parent Relationship and Relationship Success
Rebecca Yates, Marquette, MI
Junior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Ability of Activated Carbon to Reduce DDX Bioavailability Downstream from a Superfund Site
Emma Yeager, Twentynine Palms, CA
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Effects of Beetroot Juice in Collegiate Athletes
Kaylee Zehner, Sawyer, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms