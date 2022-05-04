Honors Day 2022 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research

Students present the results of their research and projects in art and performance at the 26th annual Kapp Honors Day, a celebration of the liberal arts.

More than 100 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 26th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 7, 2022. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers.

In sessions spanning nearly eight hours, students perform in dance productions, give oral presentations of scholarly research, and lead poster discussions. With a multitude of the student body participating, other students are encouraged to attend as many presentations as possible both to support their fellow students and to learn from them.

Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):

Miranda Aldrich, Elwell, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction

Lillian Anderson, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Use of Acetaminophen in College Athletes

Kathryn Bailey, Commerce Township, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, Ramblings for the Mythological and Moon-Obsessed: A Thesis in Poetry

Ledimbari “Juno” Barina, Detroit, MI

First-year student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Meghan Bartlett, Breckenridge, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Who is Looking: The Male and Female Gaze

Clara Beck, Bath, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): Reading into Diversity: The Importance of Diverse Literature for All Children

Laura Beckman, Marquette, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals

Megan Blair, Perrinton, MI

Senior majoring in nursing/psychology

Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again

Elizabeth Bomodi, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms

Emma Browne, Sumner, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Therapeutic Effects of Dry Needling

Thomas Burns, Detroit, MI

Sophomore majoring in political science/psychology

Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy

Allison Bush, Linden, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy

Abigail Cavanaugh, Gaylord, MI

Senior majoring in management/history

Presentation title(s): Murder, Media, and Protests: What The New York Times Missed About the Deaths of James Powell (1964) and George Floyd (2020), and the Protests Immediately Following

Madison Chapin, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Potential Sex Differences in Bone Strength: A Cadaveric Study

Kristin Cline, Shepherd, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction

Baileigh Connolly, Caledonia, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Olivia Creevy, Zeeland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes

Madelaine Crum, Troy, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals

Justice Cuddie, Rogers City, MI

First-year student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Ashley Dehetre, Highland, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals

Joseph Devroy, Fenton, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Nicholas Dilly, Vicksburg, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again

Brady Douma, Ada, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Use of Acetaminophen in College Athletes

Anya Duxbury, Birmingham, England

Exchange student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, How Should Anthropology Move Into The Future?

Madison Dyer, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/educational studies

Presentation title(s): Investigating the Relationship Between Visuospatial Ability and Reading Ability

Madasyn Edsall, Hemlock, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Amanda Efaw, Ithaca, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Priscilia Enehiroana, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again

Peyton Erndteman, Norton Shores, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Ischemic Preconditioning During Passive and Active Warm-Ups on Endurance Performance

Alaina “Lainie” Ettema, Howell, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, No One Needs a Douche; Causes and Implications of Vaginal Douching and How it Sustains Patriarchal Oppression

Erin Ezell, Fenton, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): The Role of Imagery in Weight Training

Noah Festerling, Allegan, MI

Junior majoring in psychology/political science

Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy

Hannah Fleming, Rogers City, MI

Senior majoring in education

Presentation title(s): Relationship Between Socioeconomic Status and Academic Achievement

Grace Fryer, Wyoming, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Metabolic Response to Fiber Typing Fatigue Protocol and Correlation with ACTN3 Genotype

Mason Gardner, Boyne City, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Two Validation Studies of a Wrist Blood Pressure Device

Elizabeth Gotaas, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in neuroscience/psychology

Presentation title(s): Examining the Influence of Melittin on Pain and Memory Acquisition

Julia Gotaas, Alma, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Examining the Influence of Melittin on Pain and Memory Acquisition

Athelia Gray, Lake Ann, MI

Senior majoring in biology/dance

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI

Junior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’; and, ‘Be the Master Chief to My Cortana!’: How Sexist Tropes in Video Games Shape Mens’ View of Women

Haden Gross, Lapeer, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Madison Hall, Greenville, MI

Junior majoring in political science/history

Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy

Mariem Hamdi, Nabuel, Tunisia

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy

Kristina Her, Warren, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): Kuv Yog Hmoob

Alexis Hereza, Okemos, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Therapeutic Effects of Dry Needling

Mackenzie Hetzler, Auburn Hills, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction

Claire Hipps, Lansing, MI

Junior majoring in economics/mathematics

Presentation title(s): The Impact of Sector-Specific Interventions on Sustainable Energy Trends in Michigan (1998-2019)

Weston Hirvela, Rochester Hills, MI

Sophomore majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Ashlyn Holland, Perrinton, MI

Junior majoring in secondary education/English

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Kaissidy Homolka, Petersburg, MI

Senior majoring in anthropology

Presentation title(s): What The Girl on Fire and the Cosmic Beings Have in Common: An Analysis of Film and Audience Culture Through a Fourth Wave Feminist Lens

Stephen Hyde, Ann Arbor, MI

Sophomore majoring in physics

Presentation title(s): Trapping of E. coli Bacteria Using Optical Tweezers

Chloe Johnson, Holland, MI

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy

Blake Jonassen, Muskegon, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Role of Marginalized Identities on Academic Achievement and Disengagement

Emma Kenny, Sterling Heights, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

JuliAnn Kirk, Grand Rapids, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body; and, choreographed the dance titled ‘Bat-Signal’

Carson Koziel, Plainfield, IL

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature

Rachel Kuczajda, Pinckney, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms

Madeline Kugler, Williamston, MI

Senior majoring in management

Presentation title(s): Event Planning: An Industry Analysis of a Post Covid-19 Future

Joshua Lang, Sebewaing, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes

Sydney Lopez, Oscoda, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Student Choreographed ‘i am brave’

Luke Losie, Farmington Hills, MI

Senior majoring in philosophy/history

Presentation title(s): Scientific Defeatism: Kuhn’s Paradigmatic View of Science

Ruby Lovasz, Clio, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Metabolic Response to Fiber Typing Fatigue Protocol and Correlation with ACTN3 Genotype

Madelyn Lowney, Davisburg, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show; and, Differences in EMDR Therapy for Adults and Children

Amelia Lytle, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/dance

Presentation title(s): Can College Age Men and Women be ‘Just Friends?’; and, Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Alexandria Maas, Olivet, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Poetry Reading: The Words I Played with Wildly

John McDonald, Jackson, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students

Danten McFate, Haslett, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Cardiovascular Health and Body Composition in Male College Athletes; and, How Ischemic Preconditioning Occlusion Pressures Affect Male Soccer Players

Shannon McGlynn, Rochester Hills, MI

First-year student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Alexandra Mithen, Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Lung Function in Competitive, Collegiate Dancers

Rachel Moran, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Different Effects of Interventions on Binge Drinking in College-age Individuals

Genevieve Morand, Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Brendan Murdie, Novi, MI

Senior majoring in history/political science

Presentation title(s): Deteriorating Democracies: Convergence, Distrust, and Right-Wing Populism; The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature; and, What Made Stonewall Different: Our Public Memory and the Political Goals of Stonewall

Prarthita Nath, Gurugram, India

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature

Sylvia Neph, Bear Lake, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Two Validation Studies of a Wrist Blood Pressure Device

Jackson Nordbeck, Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Chronic Effects of Ischemic Preconditioning on 1.5 Mile Run and Blood Flow

Danielle Nykanen, Farmington Hills, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Determining the Effects of Race and Ethnicity on Eating Disorder Prevalence in Athletes

Charlayne-Aye Olegario, Trenton, MI

First-year student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Niki Osakue, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Safe Vaping? Think Again

Jennifer Ostrowski, Northville, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students

McKenna Owens, St. Clair, MI

Junior majoring in physics

Presentation title(s): Affordable Disease Detection: ‘Lab-On-A-Chip’

Miranda Patterson, South Bend, IN

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Sean Pauley, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): Framing Vaccination: Analyzing COVID-19 Vaccine Discourse on Twitter; and, The Marketplace of Bad Ideas: Examining Twitter’s Changing Content Moderation Policy

Elizabeth Pechota, Cadillac, MI

Senior majoring in theatre

Presentation title(s): Appropriation of Eastern Religion in Spiritual Circles; and, It’s a Man’s Man’s World: Dramatic Depictions of Female Rage and Revenge

Tayron Peebles, Richton Park, IL

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms

Audrey Plouffe, Flint, MI

Junior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Limb Hemodynamic Responses to a Single Bout of Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training

Jack Poling, Portland, OR

Senior majoring in secondary education/mathematics

Presentation title(s): Investigating Impacts of Professional Development on High School Physics Teachers’ Collaboration and Lesson Planning

Nicholas Przeslawski, Farmington, MI

Senior majoring in history/physics

Presentation title(s): Trapping of E. coli Bacteria Using Optical Tweezers

Zachary Pung, Portland, MI

Senior majoring in mathematics/physics

Presentation title(s): How Different Patterns Affect Corneal Measurements

Anika Ried, Mason, MI

Junior majoring in world languages and cultures/political science

Presentation title(s): The Puppet-Master: How Strong Executives Manipulate the Legislature

Emily Rivera, Rochester Hills, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Language: An Exploration of Longing Through the Body

Jordan Robertson, South Lyon, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction

Alexis Russell, Williamston, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/psychology

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Ischemic Preconditioning During Passive and Active Warm-Ups on Endurance Performance

Chloe Sandborn, Lansing, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Relation of Military Sexual Trauma and Veteran Suicide

Malece Sanders, Jackson, MI

Senior majoring in art and design/English

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Grace Schmidt, Johnsburg, IL

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Auditory Distractions: Classical Music Verses Nature Sounds in Preoperative Waiting Room Anxiety Reduction

Dylan Seaton, Clyde, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Music Therapy as a Sleep Aid in College Students

Rakkshet Singhaal, Delhi, India

Senior majoring in political science/economics

Presentation title(s): Achieving Microfoundation by Correcting for Income Relativity and Using Representative Group Model

Jessica Skinner, Grand Haven, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): PCOS: The Disease That Affects Many but is Understood by None

Brenna Smith, South Haven, MI

Sophomore majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Effect of Fidgets on Attention Task Performances

Samantha Smith, Waterford, MI

Senior majoring in art and design/new media studies

Presentation title(s): Senior Art and Design Majors’ Show

Tatyana Spaulding, Freeland, MI

Senior majoring in religious studies

Presentation title(s): A Stand for Theodicy

Katelyn Steih, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in English/world languages and cultures

Presentation title(s): The Power of Protest Music: Cosmopolitan Themes in Hozier Songs

Alec Strick, South Lyon, MI

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy

Kaitlyn Stymiest, Auburn, MI

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): Institutional Illness: The Pandemic Killing Democracy

Sara Swaneck, Hartland, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/sociology

Presentation title(s): Intolerance of Uncertainty and Threat Sensitivity in Liberals and Conservatives

Gavin Swiecicki, Bay City, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): Transferring the Magnetosome Island of Magnetospirillum magneticum to Escherichia coli

Hadyn Terwilliger, Weidman, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): Habitat Use and Spatial Ecology of Eastern Garter Snakes

Greysen Tomlinson, Zeeland, MI

Junior majoring in environmental studies/theatre

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Sodium Chloride on Population Growth of Hyalella azteca: Too Salty for Sex?

Kaitlyn Verbrugge, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in business administration/economics

Presentation title(s): Analysis of the Economic Impacts of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Africa

Madeline Wagner, Flat Rock, MI

Senior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology 2021-2022 ‘Apophenia’

Natalie Walsh, Wyandotte, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry/psychology

Presentation title(s): Effect of Fidgets on Attention Task Performances

Foster Weiss, DeWitt, MI

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): War of Opinions: How Extreme Polarization Kills Democracy

Emily West, Lansing, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): The Interaction Between Parent Relationship and Relationship Success

Rebecca Yates, Marquette, MI

Junior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Ability of Activated Carbon to Reduce DDX Bioavailability Downstream from a Superfund Site

Emma Yeager, Twentynine Palms, CA

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Effects of Beetroot Juice in Collegiate Athletes

Kaylee Zehner, Sawyer, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Caffeine on Depressive-like Symptoms