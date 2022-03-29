Bernstein to Speak at Alma College Presidential Speaker Series

Speaker Series event highlighted by Michigan Supreme Court Justice.

ALMA — Alma College will welcome Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who will give a speech as part of the 2021-22 Presidential Speaker Series, at 4 p.m. April 21 at the Wright Leppien Opera House. The event is free and open to the public.

Bernstein, who was elected to serve an 8-year term in 2014, is the first blind Michigan Supreme Court Justice in the history of the institution. He will speak about his path to becoming a Supreme Court Justice, touching on his long history as an advocate for disabled rights.

“We are delighted to host Justice Bernstein, who has dedicated his life to serving the public and to serving communities that he is a part of,” said Andrew Pomerville, director of the Center for College and Community Engagement (3CE) at Alma, who organizes the Presidential Speaker Series. “His story demonstrates to our students how they can use their liberal arts education to impact and make change in their own communities.”

Prior to being elected to office, Bernstein was a private practice attorney, working with The Sam Bernstein Law Firm in Farmington Hills. Among his cases in private practice, he represented the Paralyzed Veterans of America in partnership with the United States Department of Justice in an action against the University of Michigan to allow for safe access for disabled individuals when the university’s alterations to the stadium failed to accommodate and represent disabled visitors. The case helped establish guidelines that are used by commercial facilities across the country.

Students, staff, faculty and members of the public may reserve tickets by visiting alma.universitytickets.com. For more information, visit alma.edu/presidential-speaker.