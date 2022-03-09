Remembering Diane Postler-Slattery

Diane Postler-Slattery, a member of the Alma College Board of Trustees, and her husband, Donald Slattery, died in a private plane crash in Florida on Tuesday, March 8. Postler-Slattery was president and CEO of a MyMichigan Health, a four-hospital nonprofit integrated health system headquartered in Midland.

“Diane’s leadership and contributions to the board were great, and she will be deeply missed,” said Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. “She was a champion of Alma College and the mid-Michigan community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Slattery family and friends during this difficult time.”

Postler-Slattery was elected to Alma’s Board of Trustees in 2019.

Prior to her role at MyMichigan Health, she was president and CEO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.