Ebony Dixon Named Associate Vice President for Enrollment

ALMA — Ebony Dixon has been named associate vice president for enrollment at Alma College. Her appointment is effective Sept. 29. Dixon currently serves as the executive director of enrollment management at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ebony to Alma College,” said Amanda Zielinski Slenski ’07, vice president for enrollment and special assistant to the president. “She is the ideal candidate to lead our efforts toward accomplishing the college’s strategic goals through first-year and graduate student recruitment. She has a track record of strong student engagement, a passion for working with students and their families through the college search process, and an impressive record of collaboration among multiple constituency groups.”

Dixon has served in a variety of roles with upward mobility in admissions and enrollment since beginning her career in 2003. At SUNY Oswego, she served as chief enrollment officer, and was responsible for initiatives related to recruitment, admission, financial aid and yield. Dixon was also responsible for overseeing the offices of admissions and financial aid and was a member of the president’s cabinet.

Prior to coming to Oswego, Dixon served as director of recruitment and retention at Southern Methodist University’s Lyle School of Engineering, in Dallas, Texas, and associate director of enrollment management for the Wayne State University School of Medicine, in Detroit, Michigan.

Over more than a decade at the main branch of Wayne State University, Dixon served as interim associate director of admissions outreach and events, senior manager of the enrollment service center, manager of the office of undergraduate admissions, assistant director of new student orientation and admissions counselor in the office of undergraduate admissions.

“My journey in higher education and specifically the enrollment management division has led me to Alma College, where I’m delighted to take on this role,” Dixon said. “Alma presents an exciting opportunity for students to transform themselves with a liberal arts education in a residential setting. I look forward to working with stakeholder groups across campus to get the word out to even more families about what Alma offers.”

Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business logistics from Wayne State, as well as a Master of Library and Information Science degree from Wayne State and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from Wayne State. She is currently working toward a doctoral degree in organizational change and leadership at the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education.

At Alma, Dixon will be responsible for all aspects of traditional first-year and graduate student recruitment, including the development and implementation of strategies to accomplish the college’s strategic goals. Additionally, she will collaborate with faculty, financial aid, student affairs, marketing and athletics staff, and other departments across the campus in support of student recruitment.