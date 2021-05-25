Alma College, Michigan Masonic Home Announce First Scholarship Winner

ALMA — Alma College and Michigan Masonic Home are proud to announce the first recipient of a scholarship designed to unite the two organizations under the shared banners of education and community partnership.

Victoria LeCureux, a Breckenridge High School senior, will receive the Masonic Home Scholarship, which was first announced in 2020. LeCureux’s mother, Yvette Way, works in the life enrichment division at Masonic Home; LeCureux also has a stepfather, Frank Way.

“We’re excited to award our first scholarship under this new program and so pleased to welcome Victoria to our campus, starting in the fall,” said Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. “This program reinforces our commitment to the Alma community. Making an Alma College education more accessible and affordable to the greater area makes us all better off.”

Mike Logan, chief executive officer of Michigan Masonic Home, said he was glad to see a number of qualified participants apply for the award, and for LeCureux to be chosen as the recipient.

“From the outset, Michigan Masonic Home was thrilled to partner with Alma College and provide our employees, and their families, with the opportunity to receive a liberal arts education,” Logan said. “We’re very happy for Victoria and her family and look forward to continuing this partnership long into the future.”

In her time at Breckenridge, LeCureux was involved in National Honor Society, National Student Leadership Conference, the poms team, class office, theatre club, Latin dance club and jazz band. She also volunteers at the Masonic Home and tutors middle school students.

LeCureux said she plans to pursue a degree in neuroscience at Alma, with a career goal of eventually working in a laboratory.

Yvette Way has worked at Masonic Home for two years. She said receiving the scholarship meant a great deal to her and her family.

“When we found out, I was thrilled and beside myself with pride for her,” Way said. “This means she will be able to get a top-notch education that she can afford. I’m so grateful to Alma College and Michigan Masonic Home for this opportunity.”

Through the program, employees of Michigan Masonic Home and their dependents have the opportunity to have the opportunity to attend Alma College, free of charge, with optional contributions by their employer. There are a designated number of spaces in the program and winners are decided on an application basis.

There are a designated number of spaces in the program and the maximum benefit for a qualified student is full Alma College tuition for up to four years through state, federal and institutional aid along with a contribution from the corporate partner.

To learn more, please contact the Alma College Admissions Office at admissions@alma.edu or (989) 463-7139.