President’s Cup Awarded to High Academic Achievers

Seventy-five students honored for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

Seventy-five Alma College students — 58 first-year students, 14 sophomores and three juniors — were recently awarded the President’s Cup for the 2020-21 academic year. The students earned the honor by achieving the highest academic standing in their respective classes at Alma.

The tradition of the President’s Cup was started more than 50 years ago in 1968 by Alma’s ninth President, Robert D. Swanson. Students earning the honor receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement.

The following students, listed by their hometown, were honored:

Madison Anzarut of Midland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Grayson Argyle of Freeland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Home School.

Amelia Arnold of East Lansing, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of East Lansing High School.

Trenton Bergey of Alma, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Alma High School.

Brooklyn Bigard of Mt. Pleasant, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy.

Gabriel Bourdeau of Dryden, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Almont High School.

Ella Bright of Sturgis, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Sturgis High School.

Lily Brown of Davison, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Davison High School.

Thomas Burns of Detroit, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of University Detroit Jesuit High.

Elizabeth Card of Saginaw, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Nouvel Catholic Central High School.

Jaylee Carpenter of Corunna, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Corunna High School.

Lucas Cooper of Harrison, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Harrison Community High School.

Carlee Corinth of Newberry, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Newberry High School.

Courtney Cowen of Port Washington, WI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Port Washington High School.

Olivia Creevy of Zeeland, MI, is a junior and a graduate of Zeeland West High School.

Ian Cruttenden of Alma, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Alma High School.

Darcy Daenzer of Traverse City, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Traverse City West High School.

Jasmyn Dailey of Ithaca, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Ithaca High School.

Alexa Dekorte of Clawson, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of International Academy.

Elizabeth Dermody of Oregon, WI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Oregon High School.

Danielle Dumoulin of Goodrich, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Goodrich High School.

Sophia Elias of Riverside, CA, is a first-year student and a graduate of Martin Luther King High School.

Emma Elmquist of Lake City, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Lake City High School.

Peyton Erndteman of Norton Shores, MI, is a junior and a graduate of Mona Shores High School.

Alaina Ettema of Howell, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Howell High School.

Noah Festerling of Allegan, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Allegan High School.

Sarah Gadde of Alma, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Alma High School.

Haden Gross of Lapeer, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Goodrich High School.

Matthew Hanson of White Lake, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of International Academy.

Christina Harbin of Gaylord, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of St. Mary Cathedral High School.

Alexander Herin of Trenton, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Trenton High School.

Claire Hipps of Lansing, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Eastern High School.

Megan Hope of Boyne Falls, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Boyne City High School.

Ziayra Hulbert of Spencerville, IN, is a first-year student and a graduate of Eastside High School.

Vincent Johnson of Big Rapids, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Big Rapids High School.

Thomas Johnstone of Midland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Midland High School.

Claire Kemperman of Greenville, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Greenville High School.

JuliAnn Kirk of Thompsonville, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy.

Justin Kissling of Manistee, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Brethren High School.

Ella Lavey of East Lansing, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of East Lansing High School.

Luke Losie of Farmington Hills, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Harrison High School.

Ruby Lovasz of Clio, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Clio High School.

Marissa Luzac of Riverview, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Riverview Community High School.

Andre Masse of Maple City, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Leland Public School.

Margaret McMahon of Midland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Madelaine McShannock of Harbor Springs, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Harbor Springs High School.

Evan Metiva of Midland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Laura Morrison of Middleton, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Fulton High School.

Taylor Neeb of Weidman, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Chippewa Hills High School.

Daniel Nethercott of Wyoming, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of City High School.

Aubrey North of St. Johns, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of St. Johns High School.

Sean Pauley of Grand Rapids, MI, is a junior and a graduate of Catholic Central High School.

Claire Peterson of Spring Lake, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Spring Lake High School.

Mackayla Pirie of Midland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Herbert Henry Dow High School.

Audrey Plouffe of Flint, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Home School Clearing House.

Zackery Post of Lowell, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Lowell High School.

Amelia Price of Milford, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Milford High School.

Mike Ravn of Kalamazoo, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Kalamazoo Christian High School.

Kayleigh Reilly of Mt. Pleasant, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School.

Kyle Rosenau of Zeeland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Zeeland West High School.

Caleb Schuring of Portage, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Portage Central High School.

Briana Scillion of Troy, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Troy High School.

Abbey Short of Monee, IL, is a first-year student and a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

Jessica Skinner of Grand Haven, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Grand Haven High School.

Brenna Smith of South Haven, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of South Haven High School.

Tatyana Spaulding of Freeland, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Freeland High School.

Katelyn Steih of Midland, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Bay City Western High School.

Abby Strait of Benton, KY, is a first-year student and a graduate of Marshall County High School.

Gavin Swiecicki of Bay City, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Bay City Western High School.

William Syckle of Alma, MI, is a first-year student.

Sarah Vanisacker of Newport, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Jefferson High School.

Elizabeth Vredevelt of Alto, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Lowell High School.

Madeline Wagner of Flat Rock, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Summit Academy High School.

Haylee Williams of Pinckney, MI, is a first-year student and a graduate of Pinckney Community High School.

Rebecca Yates of Marquette, MI, is a sophomore and a graduate of Marquette High School.