Honors Day 2021 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research
Students present the results of their research and projects in art and performance at the 25th annual Kapp Honors Day, a celebration of the liberal arts.
More than 100 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 25th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 15, 2021. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers. Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person, the students recorded video and made their presentations virtually during pre-scheduled sessions.
Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):
Mia Abate, South Lyon, MI
Sophomore majoring in anthropology
Presentation title(s): RethinKING Royalty: A Study of the Relationship Between Mythology, Gender, and Female Kings
Rabiatu Abdullahi, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Junior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Kelsey Althoff, Ionia, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Jessica Araway, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Junior majoring in political science/Spanish
Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World
Mia Arkles, Onondaga, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Toxicity of Activated Carbon to Eisenia fetida
Kendra Babbitt, Clinton Township, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Cassidy Beach, Pinckney, MI
Senior majoring in English/anthropology
Presentation title(s): The Role of Federal Legislation in Perpetuating Structures of Oppression Against Indigenous Peoples
Laura Beckman, Marquette, MI
Junior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): A Historical Comparison of Outbreak in Alma Between 1905 and 2019
Isabella Binkley, Ann Arbor, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Gabrielle Blecke, Essexville, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Zantac’s Effect on L6 Proliferation
Quinton Bortel, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Ammonia and Anaerobic Power
Max Carey, Highland, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): The Impact of COVID-19 Safety Measures on Mental Health Help-Seeking Behaviors in College Students
Hunter Collins, Breckenridge, MI
Sophomore majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Sports in 1910
Samantha Comstock, Shelby, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Megan Cordes, Manistee, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Alma Outdated
Madelaine Crum, Troy, MI
Junior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Religion and its Impact on the Alma Community in 1905
Abigail Davenport, Downers Grove, IL
Senior majoring in physics/mathematics
Presentation title(s): Structure Formation in the Universe: A Study of Interacting High Density Regions
Lauren Dempz, Berlin, MI
Junior majoring in philosopjy/political science
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Ashley Dooley, New Baltimore, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Atulya Dora-Laskey, Lansing, MI
Senior majoring in political science/history
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People”; “Sometimes Crazy, Sometimes Captain, and Sometimes Old: Initial Reactions to John Brown from Michigan Newspapers”; and “Spectacle for You: The Continuing Relevance and Replication of Situationist Theory
Sierra Douglass, Wyandotte, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Concept Art Validity Through Character Design
Amelia Earl, Sturgis, MI
Junior majoring in English/history
Presentation title(s): Modern Feminism in Rewrites of the Orpheus and Eurydice Myth
Allyson Ehlert, Saginaw, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): The Impact of Life on Art
Grace Erickson, Vassar, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): DDT Effects on Skeletal Muscle Glucose Handling
Alaina Ettema, Howell, MI
Sophomore majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Julia Ettema, Howell, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/sociology
Presentation title(s): Anxiety as a Mediating Variable Between Urban Versus Nature Walks and Executive Functioning”; and “The Association Between Gratitude, Intolerance of Uncertainty, Prosocial Behaviors, and Coping During a Pandemic
Parker Fitzgerald, Grand Ledge, MI
Senior majoring in biochemistry
Presentation title(s): Biological Activity and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (mayapple) Fruit
Elizabeth Flatoff, Highland, MI
Senior majoring in political science/Spanish
Presentation title(s): Deterring the Impossible: An Analysis of Successful Cumulative Deterrence Within Cyber Space Between the United States and Russia”; and “Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World
Brooke Fornetti, Iron Mountain, MI
Senior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Contraceptive and COVID-19 Mask Use
Brenden Forster, Metamora, MI
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Wade Fullerton, Tustin, MI
Senior majoring in English/German
Presentation title(s): Book & Sword: A Tale of Two New Englanders
Sarah Gaines, Colorado Spgs, CO
Junior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response
Erika Gamble, Clinton Township, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Pauline Gault, Hamilton, MI
Junior majoring in English/anthropology
Presentation title(s): Knitting for Identity: How the Alienation of Clothing Production Unraveled Our Understanding of the Clothing We Wear
Emma Gibb, Lake Orion, MI
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): Martin Luther vs. Desiderius Erasmus: The War Against the Turk
Pedro Granja Berrios, Juigalpa, Nicaragua
Senior majoring in neuroscience
Presentation title(s): The Underlying Link Between Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Major Depressive Disorder
Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI
Sophomore majoring in English
Presentation title(s): Beyond Straight Talk: The Effect of Minority Stressors on Intimate Partner Violence in the Queer Community”; and “Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Haden Gross, Lapeer, MI
Sophomore majoring in secondary education/English
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Callie Hale, Romulus, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/sociology
Presentation title(s): A Correlational Analysis of Mindset and Dimensional Perfectionism
Olivia Harkins, Canton, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Art Senior Panel
Grace Hearth, Freeland, MI
Senior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): Morphology, Speed and Gigantism: A Study of Urban Versus Rural Populations of Lava Lizards From the Galapagos Islands
Kaissidy Homolka, Petersburg, MI
Sophomore majoring in anthropology
Presentation title(s): Identity and Film: Third-Wave Feminism’s Ongoing Impact on the Movie Industry
William Huiet, Greenville, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Moranda Johnson, Livonia, MI
Junior majoring in anthropology
Presentation title(s): “You Listen to K-Pop? Me Too” How K-Pop Fans Westernized the Genre
Blake Jonassen, Muskegon, MI
Junior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): COVID-19 Specific Stressors and Their Effects on Undergraduate Academic Performance
Delin Kanitz, Traverse City, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Alex Karakuc, Holly, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies/biology
Presentation title(s): Morphology, Speed and Gigantism: A Study of Urban Versus Rural Populations of Lava Lizards From the Galapagos Islands
Abigail Killian, Edmore, MI
Junior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): The Influence COVID-Related Anxiety and Neuroticism Predisposition Has on Academic Performance
Anna Lauer, Coopersville, MI
Senior majoring in Spanish/political science
Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response
Emily Long, Dayton, OH
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Brooke Longman, North Adams, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Luke Losie, Farmington Hills, MI
Junior majoring in philosophy/history
Presentation title(s): The Philosophy of Humility
Michelle Malkowski, Saugatuck, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Simplicity with Colors and Shapes?
Samuel Markus, Jenison, MI
Junior majoring in music performance
Presentation title(s): Enhancing the Volume Threshold of a Concert Snare Drum
Drew Marshall, St. Ignace, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Using Virtual Exercise Training to Improve Health and Fitness: The Community Adult Fitness Program
Marleigh Matthews, Davison, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: A Sense of Urban Freedom
Emily McDonald, Wheeler, MI
Junior majoring in education/language arts
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Molly McFadden, New Carlisle, IN
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): A Study in Destabilization: U.S. Intervention and the Congo Crisis 1960-1961
Natalie McKibben, Fort Wayne, IN
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Nervous Energy
Monroe Molesky, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/history
Presentation title(s): Analysis of Consumer Cooking Spray Usage in a Simulated Free-Living Environment
Rachel Moran, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Junior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): Death Rates in Relation to Diseases Present in Alma, MI in 1905
Laura Morrison, Middleton, MI
First-Year Student majoring in general studies
Presentation title(s): Odd Medicines of 1900
Brendan Murdie, Novi, MI
Junior majoring in history/political science
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Julia Neuvirth, Commerce Township, MI
Senior majoring in education/social studies
Presentation title(s): Assessing and Developing Pathways to Evidence Informed Civic Engagement and Political Awareness
Jackson Nordbeck, Livonia, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/psychology
Presentation title(s): How Christian Worship Services Evolved Due to Covid-19
Isabel Oakley, Trenton, MI
Junior majoring in psychology
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Naomi Oravitz, Saginaw, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Effectiveness of Vitamin D Treatments
Collin Ordiway, Laingsburg, MI
Sophomore majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Toxicity of Activated Carbon to Eisenia fetida
Payton Orlikowski, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in economics/business administration
Presentation title(s): The Economic Effects of Ecotourism
Audrey Padilla, Free Soil, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Intermittent Fasting on Metabolism and Body Fat Composition in College-Aged Individuals
Asia Patterson, Ludington, MI
Senior majoring in Spanish/new media studies
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Maighdlin Patterson, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/German
Presentation title(s): Phosphorylation of Myocardial Proteins in Hibernating 13-lined Ground Squirrels
Sean Pauley, Grand Rapids, MI
Senior majoring in new media studies
Presentation title(s): Viral Quackery: Examining the Rhetoric of Fake Coronavirus Cures
Claire Peterson, Spring Lake, MI
Sophomore majoring in psychology/philosophy
Presentation title(s): Global Pandemics: Time’s Effect on the Perceptions of People
Brittany Pierce, Leslie, MI
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): The Trial of Tempel Anneke: A Case Analysis on the Implementation of Witchcraft Prosecution Guides
Austin Popp, Clinton, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Makenzie Rajewski, Midland, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Using Virtual Exercise Training to Improve Health and Fitness: The Community Adult Fitness Program
Kaleb Ramon, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Senior majoring in biology
Presentation title(s): Biological Activity and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (mayapple) Fruit
Alexis Rolling, Mt. Pleasant, MI
Junior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Correlation of Particle Volume and Velocity of Fragments of Different Types of Meteorites During Disruption Events
Kailen Roop, East Leroy, MI
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response
Maria Ruedisueli, Marshall, MI
Senior majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response”; and “Newgenics: The Story of Eugenics and its Transition From Old to New
Lauren Sandtveit, Gowen, MI
Senior majoring in educational studies
Presentation title(s): The Impact Trauma Leaves on our School-Age Children: Part I: How Trauma Affects Different Domains of Development in Early Childhood, Part II: Prevention, Intervention, and Trauma-Informed Practices to Implement in Early Childhood
Emily Scheidegger, Mason, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Rhythm of Nature
Kayla Schmitz, Breckenridge, MI
Senior majoring in communication
Presentation title(s): “Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls”: An ´Ecriture Féminine Approach to Critique Male Corporeality in Alexandra Rubinstein’s Art
Katherine Schoen, Okemos, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Static Stretching on Hand Function Across Different Sports
Richard Scroggins, Bellaire, TX
Senior majoring in history/political science
Presentation title(s): Populism Variance: Left or Right?
Tanvi Sharma, Saginaw, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): How Parental Education Levels Affect Health Outcomes in Children < 5 Years Old
Sarah Sherk, Kingsford, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA
Abbey Short, Monee, IL
First-Year Student majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021
Grace Smith, Frankenmuth, MI
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Jacob Smith, New Bern, NC
Senior majoring in marketing
Presentation title(s): The Corporate Anthropology of Organizational Culture
Jeffrey Smith, St. Johns, MI
Sophomore majoring in history
Presentation title(s): The Ball Room Decade in Alma
Thorian Soffredine, Traverse City, MI
Senior majoring in nursing
Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students
Sarah St. Arnold, Sand Lake, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Not Yet Corpses, Still We Rot
Camera Stevens, South Point, OH
Senior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella azteca
Alexander Stevenson, Rochester Hills, MI
Senior majoring in finance
Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World
Alec Strick, South Lyon, MI
Junior majoring in communication
Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World
Kaitlyn Stymiest, Auburn, MI
Sophomore majoring in political science
Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Anna Sump, Holly, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Little Prick
Abbey Swanson, Bay City, MI
Senior majoring in history
Presentation title(s): Catherine of Siena: Spiritual Reform as Remedy for the Diseased Condition of Christendom”; and “FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People
Kaira Tillotson, Alma, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Expressions in Art
Natalie Truxall, Livonia, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: The Elements of Our World
Joseph Vondrasek, Owosso, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/history
Presentation title(s): Analysis of Consumer Cooking Spray Usage in a Simulated Free-Living Environment
Madeline Wagner, Flat Rock, MI
Junior majoring in English
Presentation title(s): “That is What a Man Does”: Disconnecting Systemic Practices Harmful to Women From African Cultures in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (1958)
Sarah Ward, Ann Arbor, MI
Senior majoring in art and design
Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Little Moments
Haven Westra, Jenison, MI
Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science
Presentation title(s): Investigating the Impact of Dynamic and Static Stretching on Swimming Performance
Shelby Wiley, Lapeer, MI
Senior majoring in psychology/neuroscience
Presentation title(s): The Effects of Isolation on Crime: COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Orders
Haley Willman, Hemlock, MI
Junior majoring in environmental studies
Presentation title(s): Comparison of Compression Strength of Ordinary and Carbonaceous Chondrite Simulants
Caden Wilson, St. Johns, MI
Senior majoring in secondary education/history/social studies
Presentation title(s): In God We Trust: McCarthyism, the Lavender Scare, and Christian Evangelicalism in the 1950s
Claire Wittlieff, Manistee, MI
First-Year Student majoring in secondary education/English
Presentation title(s): Alma: Then Impacting Now
Nicole Yost, Southfield, MI
Senior majoring in chemistry
Presentation title(s): Radium, the Women’s Element: A Historical Analysis of Radium and its Disproportional Effect on Women During the Radium Craze