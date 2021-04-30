Honors Day 2021 Recognizes Culmination of Student Research

Students present the results of their research and projects in art and performance at the 25th annual Kapp Honors Day, a celebration of the liberal arts.

More than 100 Alma College students participated in Alma College’s 25th annual Kapp Honors Day program on Thursday, April 15, 2021. This day provides a forum when traditional classes are canceled and students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers. Though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person, the students recorded video and made their presentations virtually during pre-scheduled sessions.

Students are listed below along with the title(s) of their presentation(s):

Mia Abate, South Lyon, MI

Sophomore majoring in anthropology

Presentation title(s): RethinKING Royalty: A Study of the Relationship Between Mythology, Gender, and Female Kings

Rabiatu Abdullahi, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Junior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Kelsey Althoff, Ionia, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Jessica Araway, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Junior majoring in political science/Spanish

Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World

Mia Arkles, Onondaga, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Toxicity of Activated Carbon to Eisenia fetida

Kendra Babbitt, Clinton Township, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Cassidy Beach, Pinckney, MI

Senior majoring in English/anthropology

Presentation title(s): The Role of Federal Legislation in Perpetuating Structures of Oppression Against Indigenous Peoples

Laura Beckman, Marquette, MI

Junior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): A Historical Comparison of Outbreak in Alma Between 1905 and 2019

Isabella Binkley, Ann Arbor, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Gabrielle Blecke, Essexville, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Zantac’s Effect on L6 Proliferation

Quinton Bortel, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Ammonia and Anaerobic Power

Max Carey, Highland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): The Impact of COVID-19 Safety Measures on Mental Health Help-Seeking Behaviors in College Students

Hunter Collins, Breckenridge, MI

Sophomore majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Sports in 1910

Samantha Comstock, Shelby, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Megan Cordes, Manistee, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Alma Outdated

Madelaine Crum, Troy, MI

Junior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Religion and its Impact on the Alma Community in 1905

Abigail Davenport, Downers Grove, IL

Senior majoring in physics/mathematics

Presentation title(s): Structure Formation in the Universe: A Study of Interacting High Density Regions

Lauren Dempz, Berlin, MI

Junior majoring in philosopjy/political science

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Ashley Dooley, New Baltimore, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Atulya Dora-Laskey, Lansing, MI

Senior majoring in political science/history

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People”; “Sometimes Crazy, Sometimes Captain, and Sometimes Old: Initial Reactions to John Brown from Michigan Newspapers”; and “Spectacle for You: The Continuing Relevance and Replication of Situationist Theory

Sierra Douglass, Wyandotte, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Concept Art Validity Through Character Design

Amelia Earl, Sturgis, MI

Junior majoring in English/history

Presentation title(s): Modern Feminism in Rewrites of the Orpheus and Eurydice Myth

Allyson Ehlert, Saginaw, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): The Impact of Life on Art

Grace Erickson, Vassar, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): DDT Effects on Skeletal Muscle Glucose Handling

Alaina Ettema, Howell, MI

Sophomore majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Julia Ettema, Howell, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/sociology

Presentation title(s): Anxiety as a Mediating Variable Between Urban Versus Nature Walks and Executive Functioning”; and “The Association Between Gratitude, Intolerance of Uncertainty, Prosocial Behaviors, and Coping During a Pandemic

Parker Fitzgerald, Grand Ledge, MI

Senior majoring in biochemistry

Presentation title(s): Biological Activity and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (mayapple) Fruit

Elizabeth Flatoff, Highland, MI

Senior majoring in political science/Spanish

Presentation title(s): Deterring the Impossible: An Analysis of Successful Cumulative Deterrence Within Cyber Space Between the United States and Russia”; and “Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World

Brooke Fornetti, Iron Mountain, MI

Senior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Contraceptive and COVID-19 Mask Use

Brenden Forster, Metamora, MI

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Wade Fullerton, Tustin, MI

Senior majoring in English/German

Presentation title(s): Book & Sword: A Tale of Two New Englanders

Sarah Gaines, Colorado Spgs, CO

Junior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response

Erika Gamble, Clinton Township, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Pauline Gault, Hamilton, MI

Junior majoring in English/anthropology

Presentation title(s): Knitting for Identity: How the Alienation of Clothing Production Unraveled Our Understanding of the Clothing We Wear

Emma Gibb, Lake Orion, MI

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): Martin Luther vs. Desiderius Erasmus: The War Against the Turk

Pedro Granja Berrios, Juigalpa, Nicaragua

Senior majoring in neuroscience

Presentation title(s): The Underlying Link Between Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Major Depressive Disorder

Rebecca Gray, Tecumseh, MI

Sophomore majoring in English

Presentation title(s): Beyond Straight Talk: The Effect of Minority Stressors on Intimate Partner Violence in the Queer Community”; and “Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Haden Gross, Lapeer, MI

Sophomore majoring in secondary education/English

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Callie Hale, Romulus, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/sociology

Presentation title(s): A Correlational Analysis of Mindset and Dimensional Perfectionism

Olivia Harkins, Canton, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Art Senior Panel

Grace Hearth, Freeland, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): Morphology, Speed and Gigantism: A Study of Urban Versus Rural Populations of Lava Lizards From the Galapagos Islands

Kaissidy Homolka, Petersburg, MI

Sophomore majoring in anthropology

Presentation title(s): Identity and Film: Third-Wave Feminism’s Ongoing Impact on the Movie Industry

William Huiet, Greenville, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Moranda Johnson, Livonia, MI

Junior majoring in anthropology

Presentation title(s): “You Listen to K-Pop? Me Too” How K-Pop Fans Westernized the Genre

Blake Jonassen, Muskegon, MI

Junior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): COVID-19 Specific Stressors and Their Effects on Undergraduate Academic Performance

Delin Kanitz, Traverse City, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Alex Karakuc, Holly, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies/biology

Presentation title(s): Morphology, Speed and Gigantism: A Study of Urban Versus Rural Populations of Lava Lizards From the Galapagos Islands

Abigail Killian, Edmore, MI

Junior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): The Influence COVID-Related Anxiety and Neuroticism Predisposition Has on Academic Performance

Anna Lauer, Coopersville, MI

Senior majoring in Spanish/political science

Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response

Emily Long, Dayton, OH

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Brooke Longman, North Adams, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Luke Losie, Farmington Hills, MI

Junior majoring in philosophy/history

Presentation title(s): The Philosophy of Humility

Michelle Malkowski, Saugatuck, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Simplicity with Colors and Shapes?

Samuel Markus, Jenison, MI

Junior majoring in music performance

Presentation title(s): Enhancing the Volume Threshold of a Concert Snare Drum

Drew Marshall, St. Ignace, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Using Virtual Exercise Training to Improve Health and Fitness: The Community Adult Fitness Program

Marleigh Matthews, Davison, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: A Sense of Urban Freedom

Emily McDonald, Wheeler, MI

Junior majoring in education/language arts

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Molly McFadden, New Carlisle, IN

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): A Study in Destabilization: U.S. Intervention and the Congo Crisis 1960-1961

Natalie McKibben, Fort Wayne, IN

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Nervous Energy

Monroe Molesky, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/history

Presentation title(s): Analysis of Consumer Cooking Spray Usage in a Simulated Free-Living Environment

Rachel Moran, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Junior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): Death Rates in Relation to Diseases Present in Alma, MI in 1905

Laura Morrison, Middleton, MI

First-Year Student majoring in general studies

Presentation title(s): Odd Medicines of 1900

Brendan Murdie, Novi, MI

Junior majoring in history/political science

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Julia Neuvirth, Commerce Township, MI

Senior majoring in education/social studies

Presentation title(s): Assessing and Developing Pathways to Evidence Informed Civic Engagement and Political Awareness

Jackson Nordbeck, Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/psychology

Presentation title(s): How Christian Worship Services Evolved Due to Covid-19

Isabel Oakley, Trenton, MI

Junior majoring in psychology

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Naomi Oravitz, Saginaw, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Effectiveness of Vitamin D Treatments

Collin Ordiway, Laingsburg, MI

Sophomore majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Evaluating the Toxicity of Activated Carbon to Eisenia fetida

Payton Orlikowski, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in economics/business administration

Presentation title(s): The Economic Effects of Ecotourism

Audrey Padilla, Free Soil, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Intermittent Fasting on Metabolism and Body Fat Composition in College-Aged Individuals

Asia Patterson, Ludington, MI

Senior majoring in Spanish/new media studies

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Maighdlin Patterson, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/German

Presentation title(s): Phosphorylation of Myocardial Proteins in Hibernating 13-lined Ground Squirrels

Sean Pauley, Grand Rapids, MI

Senior majoring in new media studies

Presentation title(s): Viral Quackery: Examining the Rhetoric of Fake Coronavirus Cures

Claire Peterson, Spring Lake, MI

Sophomore majoring in psychology/philosophy

Presentation title(s): Global Pandemics: Time’s Effect on the Perceptions of People

Brittany Pierce, Leslie, MI

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): The Trial of Tempel Anneke: A Case Analysis on the Implementation of Witchcraft Prosecution Guides

Austin Popp, Clinton, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Makenzie Rajewski, Midland, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Using Virtual Exercise Training to Improve Health and Fitness: The Community Adult Fitness Program

Kaleb Ramon, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Senior majoring in biology

Presentation title(s): Biological Activity and Phytochemical Analysis of Podophyllum peltatum (mayapple) Fruit

Alexis Rolling, Mt. Pleasant, MI

Junior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Correlation of Particle Volume and Velocity of Fragments of Different Types of Meteorites During Disruption Events

Kailen Roop, East Leroy, MI

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response

Maria Ruedisueli, Marshall, MI

Senior majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): A Conscientious Response: The Effect of Gender Policies on COVID-19 Response”; and “Newgenics: The Story of Eugenics and its Transition From Old to New

Lauren Sandtveit, Gowen, MI

Senior majoring in educational studies

Presentation title(s): The Impact Trauma Leaves on our School-Age Children: Part I: How Trauma Affects Different Domains of Development in Early Childhood, Part II: Prevention, Intervention, and Trauma-Informed Practices to Implement in Early Childhood

Emily Scheidegger, Mason, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Rhythm of Nature

Kayla Schmitz, Breckenridge, MI

Senior majoring in communication

Presentation title(s): “Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls”: An ´Ecriture Féminine Approach to Critique Male Corporeality in Alexandra Rubinstein’s Art

Katherine Schoen, Okemos, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Static Stretching on Hand Function Across Different Sports

Richard Scroggins, Bellaire, TX

Senior majoring in history/political science

Presentation title(s): Populism Variance: Left or Right?

Tanvi Sharma, Saginaw, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): How Parental Education Levels Affect Health Outcomes in Children < 5 Years Old

Sarah Sherk, Kingsford, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Effect of Sleep Quality on GPA

Abbey Short, Monee, IL

First-Year Student majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Pine River Anthology Publication 2020-2021

Grace Smith, Frankenmuth, MI

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Jacob Smith, New Bern, NC

Senior majoring in marketing

Presentation title(s): The Corporate Anthropology of Organizational Culture

Jeffrey Smith, St. Johns, MI

Sophomore majoring in history

Presentation title(s): The Ball Room Decade in Alma

Thorian Soffredine, Traverse City, MI

Senior majoring in nursing

Presentation title(s): The Correlation Between Social Media Addiction and Substance Use in Alma College Students

Sarah St. Arnold, Sand Lake, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Not Yet Corpses, Still We Rot

Camera Stevens, South Point, OH

Senior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Factors Affecting Road Salt Toxicity to Hyalella azteca

Alexander Stevenson, Rochester Hills, MI

Senior majoring in finance

Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World

Alec Strick, South Lyon, MI

Junior majoring in communication

Presentation title(s): Freedom at the Cost of Your Health?: How Regime Type Impacts the Efficacy of COVID-19 Responses Around the World

Kaitlyn Stymiest, Auburn, MI

Sophomore majoring in political science

Presentation title(s): FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Anna Sump, Holly, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Little Prick

Abbey Swanson, Bay City, MI

Senior majoring in history

Presentation title(s): Catherine of Siena: Spiritual Reform as Remedy for the Diseased Condition of Christendom”; and “FUELING DEMOCRACY: Correlation Between Democratic Performance and the Rights of Women, Labor, and Indigenous People

Kaira Tillotson, Alma, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Expressions in Art

Natalie Truxall, Livonia, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: The Elements of Our World

Joseph Vondrasek, Owosso, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science/history

Presentation title(s): Analysis of Consumer Cooking Spray Usage in a Simulated Free-Living Environment

Madeline Wagner, Flat Rock, MI

Junior majoring in English

Presentation title(s): “That is What a Man Does”: Disconnecting Systemic Practices Harmful to Women From African Cultures in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (1958)

Sarah Ward, Ann Arbor, MI

Senior majoring in art and design

Presentation title(s): Senior Art Show: Little Moments

Haven Westra, Jenison, MI

Senior majoring in integrative physiology and health science

Presentation title(s): Investigating the Impact of Dynamic and Static Stretching on Swimming Performance

Shelby Wiley, Lapeer, MI

Senior majoring in psychology/neuroscience

Presentation title(s): The Effects of Isolation on Crime: COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Orders

Haley Willman, Hemlock, MI

Junior majoring in environmental studies

Presentation title(s): Comparison of Compression Strength of Ordinary and Carbonaceous Chondrite Simulants

Caden Wilson, St. Johns, MI

Senior majoring in secondary education/history/social studies

Presentation title(s): In God We Trust: McCarthyism, the Lavender Scare, and Christian Evangelicalism in the 1950s

Claire Wittlieff, Manistee, MI

First-Year Student majoring in secondary education/English

Presentation title(s): Alma: Then Impacting Now

Nicole Yost, Southfield, MI

Senior majoring in chemistry

Presentation title(s): Radium, the Women’s Element: A Historical Analysis of Radium and its Disproportional Effect on Women During the Radium Craze