BPA Student Chapter Cleans Up at State Leadership Conference

Alma College students win nine awards; advance to national competition

ALMA — Members the Alma College chapter of the Business Professionals of America (BPA) competed in the virtual State Leadership Conference for Michigan event last month. The five Scots in attendance brought home nine awards, finishing in the top-3 of every event they entered.

In May, the students will gather again, this time with others from across the country, to showcase their business skills at the 2021 National Leadership Conference, which will also be held virtually. Both the state and national conferences offer opportunities for each chapter to network and interact with students and professionals from other institutions.

“It felt really good to see how many people won awards at the state competition, particularly for first place,” said Kasidey Easlick of Gladwin, president of the student organization. “To represent Alma College at the state level is great and to do well is even better. I’m very proud of the group and looking forward to representing Alma again at nationals.”

Easlick, a double major in new media studies and computer science, said it felt good to simply compete in the event, following the cancellation of last year’s national event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year was a lot different than events we’ve competed in previously, because it was spaced out through a week and held virtually, rather than taking place in person over a weekend,” Easlick said. “Our team competed more 1-on-1, similar to a test, rather than together, in front of judges. We were scheduling the events around practice times and classes. It was interesting.”

Alma College students placed in events including C++ programming, digital media production, small business management, banking and finance, administrative support concepts, business law and ethics, financial math and analysis concepts, graphic design promotion and parliamentary procedure concepts.

Easlick said the awards won by students are particularly impressive, considering the Alma College BPA chapter was only recently started during the 2017-18 school year.

“We’ve been able to have sustained success, which hopefully means this organization will continue to grow and do well on campus,” she said.

Alma’s award-winners at the Michigan conference included the following students. Tina Rolling, associate professor of business administration and accounting at Alma College, is their advisor.