Alma College and Rite Aid to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for City Residents

ALMA — Rite Aid and Alma College will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents of the city of Alma (18 and older) on Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7, at the college’s Remick Heritage Center for the Performing Arts.

The clinic for Alma residents will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on both days. The college had previously announced it would host a clinic for its students, faculty, staff and their families, President Jeff Abernathy said, but because of vaccine supply was able to open up times for the local community as well.

“One of our most important goals here at Alma College is to protect the community around us, so we are grateful that we have enough vaccine doses to open up this clinic to the city of Alma,” Abernathy said. “We welcome the COVID-19 vaccine with open arms and believe it represents a light at the end of this long tunnel that the pandemic has brought us.”

Those interested in attending are advised they must register for an appointment in order to receive the Johnson & Johnson, one-dose vaccine. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, April 2. To register for an appointment time, please use the link below:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050C4CA9A923A6FD0-covid2

Participants are further advised they must bring the consent form, completed, and a photocopy of their insurance card. They will also need to bring a government-issued ID (e.g. drivers license or state I.D.).

The vaccine is free to all participants, but Rite Aid is required to collect this information and provide it to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

To limit contact between groups, appointments for students are available Tuesday morning, with spaces for employees and guests in the afternoon. On Wednesday, employee and guest appointments will be in the morning, with students in the afternoon. City of Alma residents are being vaccinated in the evening hours to further keep on- and off-campus groups separated.

Those who receive the vaccine will be required to wait 15 minutes to ensure there are no immediate side effects.

Everyone (students, faculty, staff and guests) must wear a face covering on the Alma campus. Face coverings must go over a wearer’s nose and mouth. Participants are required to practice social distancing by putting at least six feet of space between themselves and others and to limit their campus visit to Heritage Center.

More information about Alma College’s campus policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found at alma.edu/return-to-campus.

If you have any questions regarding the vaccine, please contact your primary care provider. If you have questions regarding scheduling and/or appointments, please call Amanda Duval at (989) 463-7255.