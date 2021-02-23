Board of Trustees Approve Faculty Tenure, Promotions for 2021-22 School Year

ALMA — The Alma College Board of Trustees, at its February board meeting, approved faculty tenure and promotions, effective with the 2021-22 academic year.

Prathim Maya Dora-Laskey, an assistant professor of English, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2012, Dora-Laskey has a doctoral degree from the University of Oxford. Her teaching and research interests include English and women’s, gender and sexuality studies.

Morgan Fonley, an assistant professor of mathematics and computer science, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2015, Fonley has a doctoral degree from the University of Iowa.

Amanda Harwood, an assistant professor of biology and environmental studies, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2015, Harwood has a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University. Her research interests include toxicity and bioavailability of pesticides, legacy pollutants and road salts.

Terry Jachimiak II, an assistant professor of theatre and dance, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2017, Jachimiak has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University. His expertise involves scene design, projection design, light design and properties design.

Bradford Westgate, an assistant professor of mathematics and computer science, was awarded tenure and promoted to the rank of associate professor. Hired in 2015, Westgate has a doctoral degree from Cornell University. His signature courses include elementary statistics, applied statistical methods, stochastic processes and introduction to data analytics.

Trustees also approved the awarding of emeritus status, effective with the 2021-22 academic year, to Melissa Strait, Towsley Professor of Chemistry, who joined the faculty in 1985.