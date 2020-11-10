Education Department Receives Recognition from Accreditation Group

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation praised Alma College for its dedication to using data for continuous improvement.

Jessie StoreALMA — Alma College’s Education Department was one of nine providers from eight states to be honored recently by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for continuous improvement.

The recipients of the 2020 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement. Fewer than 10 percent of providers that were accredited during the past year were named recipients of the Murray Award.

In addition to Alma, winners included Monmouth University (New Jersey), South Carolina State University, the University of Oklahoma, York College/CUNY (New York), Bellarmine University (Kentucky), Northeastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Last year’s winners included Duke University (North Carolina) and Boston College (Massachusetts).

“We have an outstanding teacher education program and we continue to use data to be better,” Education Department Chair Jessie Store said. “We have very dedicated, skilled, and supportive faculty and staff in the Education Department and across the college that are delivering a teacher education program of high quality and worthy of this award. This award is a recognition of the contribution of our clinical partners in different school districts, our alumni, and our Teacher Education Advisory Committee. It also recognizes our students’ commitment and the quality of their work. Together, we are doing this well.”

CAEP is the sole accrediting body for educator preparation recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).