Alma College Prepares to Celebrate Homecoming in ‘A Whole New Way’

First-ever online-only event set for Oct. 5-11

ALMA — The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Alma College from celebrating its annual Homecoming.

This year’s festivities, spread out over the course of a week rather than the usual weekend-only schedule, will take place in an online-only setting Oct. 5-11. “Homecoming – A Whole New Way” is designed to encourage alumni and their families to stay home, stay safe, and stay loyal as they celebrate Alma during the pandemic.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed we can’t be together in person to participate in the traditions we all know and love,” said Bill Arnold, senior director of alumni and family engagement. “That said, the safety of our campus and local communities is of the utmost importance. We’re thrilled to be able to roll out these slate of events, which we’ve worked hard to prepare for, and should bring all who participate back to their time at Alma College.”

Events will mostly take place over Zoom, unless otherwise noted. Those who wish to participate are asked to visit alma.edu/homecoming, where they can pre-register for events individually. Pre-registration is required to prevent hacking.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, with a Winter/Spring Sports Alumni Reunion. Participants will receive team updates from current coaches and have a chance to catch up with former teammates and other team alumni. There will also be a raffle for free Alma athletics apparel.

It continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, with Online Yoga, taught by alumna and certified instructor Ronda Guimond ’96. At 8 p.m. that night, an Online Trivia and Alumni Memorabilia Scavenger Hunt, hosted by members of the Alma College Alumni Board, will take place, pitting alums against each other to determine who knows Alma College trivia the best. Winners will receive a variety of Alma swag, along with Alma College Bookstore gift cards.

Thursday, Oct. 8, brings with it the Alumni Award Winner Recognition. This year’s Alumni Award winners will be announced starting at 6 p.m. Alumni connections continue at 7 p.m. with Alumni-Student Speed Networking, which will help introduce current students to networking. (This event takes place on Yotribe.) The evening concludes with a Fall Sports Alumni Reunion at 8 p.m.

Highlights of Friday, Oct. 9, include the 11th annual Career Explo event at 1 p.m. (on Handshake), the class of 1970’s 50-year reunion at 7 p.m., the Alma College Percussion Ensemble Performance at 8 p.m. and the class of 1980’s 40-year reunion, also starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, starts in the morning with an Alumni Memorial Chapel Service at 9:30 a.m., which will be streamed online, followed by the Golden Thistle Society Gathering at 10 a.m. The Golden Thistle Society honors all Alma College alumni from graduating classes celebrating reunions of 50 years or more.

Homecoming Court Recognition takes place at 10 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live, followed by the Virtual Parade at 11:30 a.m. online and on Facebook Live.

The Kiltie Marching Band will hold its Alumni Reunion at 1 p.m. Academic Department Receptions at 4 p.m. offers faculty and alumni from various academic departments an opportunity to catch up with one another.

Festivities conclude Saturday night with the class of 1995’s 25-year reunion and the class of 2010’s 10-year reunion. Both take place at 8 p.m.