Damon Brown Named Vice President for Student Affairs

Damon BrownALMA — Damon Brown has been named vice president for student affairs at Alma College. His appointment is effective Sept. 7. Brown currently serves as director of the Office of Student Activities and Involvement at Central Michigan University (CMU).

“Damon has a strong track record in student affairs, and the skills and energy to match,” said Alma College President Jeff Abernathy. “He brings experience in student success, student engagement and diversity, and shows passion for providing a diverse and inclusive residential experience. I look forward to working with Damon and welcome him to Alma.”

Brown has served in his current role at CMU, where he has direct oversight of more than 400 student organizations, 27 fraternities and sororities and student-led campus activities, since August 2012. Previously, Brown served as the assistant director of CMU’s Office of Student Life and oversaw student activities and the campus programming board.

Brown also serves as head coach of the girls varsity basketball team at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, sits on the Summer Games Committee of the Michigan Special Olympics, and is executive director of the Keisha Y. Brown Angel Wings Fund.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the Alma community. It’s a dream come true for me,” Brown said. “I can’t wait to start working with the faculty, staff, and especially the students at Alma College. I’m excited to see what we can grow and build together.”

Brown holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Business Science - Sport Science degree, both from Ohio University. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Sport, with a concentration in Sport Administration, from Central Michigan University.

The vice president for student affairs oversees a broad administrative portfolio that includes residence life, career and personal development, academic support and tutoring, disability support and services, and student health, wellness and counseling services. Brown will also serve on the president’s cabinet.