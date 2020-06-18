Academic, Service and Leadership Awards Winners Announced

Outstanding students and faculty received an annual slate of awards from Alma College.

ALMA — Alma College recently honored students and faculty with the President’s Outstanding Senior Award, President’s Cup, Presidential Honors Scholars and Outstanding Faculty Awards.

The academic, service and leadership awards are typically presented during the college’s annual senior dinner event; the dinner was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outstanding Senior Award winners for 2020 included Ava Gardiner of Sterling Heights, MI, and Brianne Giddis, of Traverse City, MI. The Alma College President selects winners based on seniors who have completed four full (fall or winter) terms and demonstrated scholastic excellence.

The following students received honors designation for successfully completing all requirements of the Presidential Honors Program: Asiel Clark of Lincoln Park, MI; Caroline Smerdon of Livonia, MI; and David Suidgeest of St. Johns, MI.

Outstanding Faculty Award recipients are chosen by a vote of the senior class, with one recognized in each of the college’s academic divisions — the humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. This year’s winners were Steven Vest (humanities), Natashia Swalve (natural sciences) and Greg Baleja (social sciences).

Juniors, sophomores and first-year students who have been at Alma College for one year and who attain the highest academic ranks in their classes based on GPA receive the President’s Cup award. This year, a total of four juniors, six sophomores and 27 first-year students won the President’s Cup. They include:

Juniors

Julia Ettema of Howell, MI

Nolan Kukla of Auburn, MI

Maighdlin Patterson of Grand Rapids, MI

Brittany Pierce of Leslie, MI

Sophomores

Michaela Collins of Lake Orion, MI

Olivia Creevy of Zeeland, MI

Peyton Erndteman of Norton Shores, MI

Noah Hamilton of Fowler, MI

Sean Pauley of Grand Rapids, MI

Kaleb Ramon of Mt. Pleasant, MI

First-Year Students

Samantha Carrier of Mt. Pleasant, MI

Alaina Ettema of Howell, MI

Emilee Fisher of Warren, MI

Sarah Gadde of Alma, MI

Cameron Goldie of Grand Blanc, MI

Taylor Griffith of Grand Rapids, MI

Noor Hassan-Contreras of Lansing, MI

Brett Jenkins of Salt Lake Cty, UT

JuliAnn Kirk of Thompsonville, MI

Luke Losie of Farmington Hills, MI

Ruby Lovasz of Clio, MI

Aryaan Misra of Noida, India

Aubrey North of St. Johns, MI

Elizabeth Oliver of Byfield, MA

Gracie Oven of Engadine, MI

Claire Peterson of Spring Lake, MI

Audrey Plouffe of Flint, MI

Zackery Post of Lowell, MI

Trinitee Price of Kalamazoo, MI

Kayleigh Reilly of Mt. Pleasant, MI

Odin Soffredine of Traverse City, MI

Katelyn Steih of Midland, MI

Gavin Swiecicki of Bay City, MI

Andrew Tesmer of Ann Arbor, MI

Madeline Wagner of Flat Rock, MI

Sydney Willman of Wheeler, MI

Rebecca Yates of Marquette, MI