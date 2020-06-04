New Phi Beta Kappa members inducted for 2020

Alma College inducts students into the nation’s most prestigious honor society.

Seven Alma College students — two juniors and five seniors — plus one alumna, have been selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious scholastic honorary society.

The newest members were inducted during a virtual ceremony on May 21, just prior to Alma’s virtual commencement event. Both ceremonies were first-time-ever virtual events in the college’s history. Attending the virtual induction ceremony were many of the college’s Phi Beta Kappa faculty and staff members, along with senior Isabelle Centurione of Berkley, Mich., who was inducted as a junior last year.

Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes excellence in liberal education, stressing intellectual discipline and achievement. Members are selected on the basis of their outstanding academic achievement in the traditional arts, sciences and humanities. Eligibility requires at least a 3.75 grade point average (GPA) for a junior and a 3.50 GPA for a senior. Among other requirements are proficiency in college mathematics and a foreign language.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Alma College’s chapter, which was founded in 1979. The college’s Eta Chapter is one of 290 in the United States and one of eight in Michigan. Alma College has inducted 477 students into Phi Beta Kappa.

The following people were inducted:

Alumna Karla Cartrite of Alma, MI, a 1996 graduate of Alma College, is the certification and accreditation coordinator in the education department at Alma College.

Senior Abigail Davenport of Downers Grove, IL, a graduate of Downers Grove South High School, is majoring in physics and mathematics.

Senior Elizabeth Flatoff of Highland, MI, a graduate of International Academy, is majoring in political science and Spanish.

Senior Destiny Herbers of Roscommon, MI, a graduate of Roscommon High School, is majoring in communication.

Junior Nolan Kukla of Auburn, MI, a graduate of Bay City Western High School, is majoring in sociology and psychology.

Senior Maighdlin Patterson of Grand Rapids, MI, a graduate of Forest Hills Central High School, is majoring in integrative physiology and health science, and German.

Junior Taeler Ponsart of Bancroft, MI, a graduate of Fowlerville High School, is majoring in psychology, biology and French.

Senior Monika Tomica of Newberry, MI, a graduate of Newberry High School, is majoring in foreign service.