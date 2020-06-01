Wilson named to Alma College Board of Trustees

John Wilson ’90 is a Midland attorney who recently led a successful giving campaign for the college.

ALMA — John Wilson, a private practice attorney and member of the Alma College class of 1990, was recently appointed to the Alma College Board of Trustees.

Wilson earned a B.A. in history and business administration from Alma in 1990. At Alma, he was a member of the Kiltie Marching Band, ran cross country and was on staff of The Almanian student newspaper. He was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity.

In 2018, Wilson chaired a giving circle for alumni and friends to support the Alma College Kiltie Marching Band and the percussion ensemble. The initiative exceeded its fundraising goal of $100,000 for student travel, instruments and equipment, and a growing color guard program.

Wilson is also a member of the Alma Ambassador Program, the college’s signature volunteer engagement program.

Wilson earned his J.D. from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1993. Since 2008, he has operated Wilson Law Office, P.C., a small practice in Midland that emphasizes family law/divorce and criminal defense, but also provides general legal services.

Wilson has also served as a public defender for Midland County, handling thousands of cases and conducting numerous trials. He was previously chosen by Midland County to represent indigent clients of neglect/abuse and juvenile delinquency — a first-time appointment made by the county.

Wilson is the past president of the board of directors at the Legacy Center for Community Success and Literacy Council Board, among other affiliations.