In-Person Classes to Resume This Fall

ALMA — Alma College is planning to resume in-person classes this fall, with a comprehensive reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Doing what we do best means a return to campus and the type of face-to-face instruction and learning experience that is at the core of Alma College’s mission,” Alma College President Jeff Abernathy said. “Still, our campus community will look different this fall. We are taking unprecedented measures to ensure our campus is as safe as it can be to fight the spread of the coronavirus. While we cannot eliminate risk entirely, we will do all we can to mitigate it.”

As the college plans for the fall semester, college leadership will continue to consult with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, and act in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alma’s small, in-person classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 24, which is one week ahead of its regularly scheduled date. Labor Day and the days set aside for fall break will now be standard instruction days. With these changes, the last day of standard classes for the fall semester will be Friday, Nov. 20. Final exams will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020 and may be delivered remotely, if needed.



In response to the change with Labor Day and fall break, the Alma College campus will be closed for the week of Thanksgiving.



Alma College’s plan for reopening includes screening procedures, comprehensive testing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and personal protective equipment measures (including personal safety kits for all students, faculty, and staff), and changes to housing and dining. Additionally, the college is actively working on classroom technology improvements.



The college has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Visit the college’s coronavirus response website for more information and on-going updates.