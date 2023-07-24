A Message from President Abernathy to the Campus Community

Mike DoranAlma College grieves the loss of Michael “Mike” Doran, an athletics coach and faculty member, who died on Thursday, July 20. He was 71.

Mike came to Alma in 2004 and found a home on the coaching staff of the Scots’ softball team, where he would go on to serve for almost 20 years. Mike is remembered as a mentor for countless student-athletes who achieved great success on the field of play and later in life.

Mike also served as an instructor in the classroom, most recently teaching MTH-100 for the past three years. There, Mike is remembered as the type of math instructor who could show someone who disliked and even feared the subject that they could succeed in it. He loved showing students what they are capable of.

While we grieve the loss of Mike, so too are we thinking of his family; wife, Kathy Doran, who retired from Alma College in 2019 after more than 30 years of service; and daughters Bethany (Doran) Vozar ’05 and Allison (Doran) Lamey ’18, as well as their families.

Our thoughts are with them, as well as the many staff, faculty, students and alumni who were touched by Mike’s mentorship and good nature through the years.